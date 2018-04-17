×
Mariah Carey's 'accidental' hostel stay goes viral

Published on .

Hostelworld's celebrity campaign out of Lucky Generals continues to make you look: Its latest online ad, juxtaposing Mariah Carey with accomodations she would never ordinarily choose, generated not only plenty of press but nearly 3.9 million views in the week through Sunday. Previous Hostelworld ads starred Charlie Sheen and 50 Cent.

As always, the figures in our Viral Video Chart includes both organic views, representing interested and willing audiences, and paid views in the form of online ad placements.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
#TakePleasureSeriously
116%
ClientMagnum
AgencyNA
Views this week6,041,410
Spot last weekNEW
2
The Camera. Reimagined.
Back on Chart
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week5,403,326
Spot last weekBack on Chart
3
Hey Google
-26%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week5,054,723
Spot last week3
4
Every Day Low Prices
12%
ClientPetco
AgencyNA
Views this week4,706,130
Spot last week4
5
Even Divas are Believers
NEW
ClientHostelworld
AgencyLucky Generals
Views this week3,866,666
Spot last weekNEW
6
Life in the 80s vs Life Now
NEW
ClientSoFi
AgencyNA
Views this week3,640,643
Spot last weekNEW
7
Enhance Your Writing
1%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week3,554,462
Spot last week8
8
Dolby Cinematic Experience
-10%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week3,055,323
Spot last week9
9
Feel Alive
NEW
ClientMazda
AgencyNA
Views this week2,854,901
Spot last weekNEW
10
Raw Egg Test
Back on Chart
ClientPurple
AgencyHarmon Brothers
Views this week2,848,485
Spot last weekBack on Chart
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


