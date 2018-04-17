Mariah Carey's 'accidental' hostel stay goes viral

Hostelworld's celebrity campaign out of Lucky Generals continues to make you look: Its latest online ad, juxtaposing Mariah Carey with accomodations she would never ordinarily choose, generated not only plenty of press but nearly 3.9 million views in the week through Sunday. Previous Hostelworld ads starred Charlie Sheen and 50 Cent.
