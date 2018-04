Mariah Carey's 'accidental' hostel stay goes viral

Hostelworld's celebrity campaign out of Lucky Generals continues to make you look: Its latest online ad, juxtaposing Mariah Carey with accomodations she would never ordinarily choose, generated not only plenty of press but nearly 3.9 million views in the week through Sunday. Previous Hostelworld ads starred Charlie Sheen and 50 Cent.

As always, the figures in our Viral Video Chart includes both organic views, representing interested and willing audiences, and paid views in the form of online ad placements.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 #TakePleasureSeriously 116% Client Magnum Agency NA Views this week 6,041,410 Spot last week NEW 2 The Camera. Reimagined. Back on Chart Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 5,403,326 Spot last week Back on Chart 3 Hey Google -26% Client Google Agency NA Views this week 5,054,723 Spot last week 3 4 Every Day Low Prices 12% Client Petco Agency NA Views this week 4,706,130 Spot last week 4 5 Even Divas are Believers NEW Client Hostelworld Agency Lucky Generals Views this week 3,866,666 Spot last week NEW 6 Life in the 80s vs Life Now NEW Client SoFi Agency NA Views this week 3,640,643 Spot last week NEW 7 Enhance Your Writing 1% Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 3,554,462 Spot last week 8 8 Dolby Cinematic Experience -10% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 3,055,323 Spot last week 9 9 Feel Alive NEW Client Mazda Agency NA Views this week 2,854,901 Spot last week NEW 10 Raw Egg Test Back on Chart Client Purple Agency Harmon Brothers Views this week 2,848,485 Spot last week Back on Chart