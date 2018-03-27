McDonald's 'Baby Bakwit' video visits Filipinos displaced by conflict

When militants seized the Philippine city of Marawi last year, thousands of residents were forced from their homes to avoid the fighting. The government retook the city, but not before many lives were changed—including those of mothers who gave birth while displaced. For an annual "National Breakfast Day" promotion in which it tries to showcase uplifting stories, McDonald's Philippines and a journalist visited the evacuees, or "bakwit," for a video that appears among promotions for shoes, smartphones and Persil ProClean on this week's Viral Video Chart.

As always, the rankings below reflect both organic views initiatied by curious viewers and paid advertising online. Previews for movies and video games are excluded so they don't overwhelm the chart.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 See Creativity 15% Client adidas Agency NA Views this week 16,606,665 Spot last week 2 2 Dolby Cinematic Experience NEW Client LG Agency NA Views this week 10,454,116 Spot last week NEW 3 Lanes of Life Back on Chart Client Toyota Agency Saatchi & Saatchi;Dentsu Views this week 8,475,659 Spot last week Back on Chart 4 Baby Bakwit NEW Client McDonald's Agency NA Views this week 7,722,016 Spot last week NEW 5 #GreatestSeasonEver NEW Client Flonase Agency Weber Shandwick Views this week 7,429,274 Spot last week NEW 6 Enhance Your Writing -6% Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 6,639,543 Spot last week 4 7 Unlock NEW Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 6,176,366 Spot last week NEW 8 The Camera. Reimagined -82% Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 6,138,376 Spot last week 1 9 Super Bowl -2% Client Persil ProClean Agency DDB New York Views this week 5,864,132 Spot last week 5 10 Eggstravaganza 2018 NEW Client Reese's Agency NA Views this week 5,593,057 Spot last week NEW