McDonald's 'Baby Bakwit' video visits Filipinos displaced by conflict

Published on .

When militants seized the Philippine city of Marawi last year, thousands of residents were forced from their homes to avoid the fighting. The government retook the city, but not before many lives were changed—including those of mothers who gave birth while displaced. For an annual "National Breakfast Day" promotion in which it tries to showcase uplifting stories, McDonald's Philippines and a journalist visited the evacuees, or "bakwit," for a video that appears among promotions for shoes, smartphones and Persil ProClean on this week's Viral Video Chart.

As always, the rankings below reflect both organic views initiatied by curious viewers and paid advertising online. Previews for movies and video games are excluded so they don't overwhelm the chart.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
See Creativity
15%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week16,606,665
Spot last week2
2
Dolby Cinematic Experience
NEW
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week10,454,116
Spot last weekNEW
3
Lanes of Life
Back on Chart
ClientToyota
AgencySaatchi & Saatchi;Dentsu
Views this week8,475,659
Spot last weekBack on Chart
4
Baby Bakwit
NEW
ClientMcDonald's
AgencyNA
Views this week7,722,016
Spot last weekNEW
5
#GreatestSeasonEver
NEW
ClientFlonase
AgencyWeber Shandwick
Views this week7,429,274
Spot last weekNEW
6
Enhance Your Writing
-6%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week6,639,543
Spot last week4
7
Unlock
NEW
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week6,176,366
Spot last weekNEW
8
The Camera. Reimagined
-82%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week6,138,376
Spot last week1
9
Super Bowl
-2%
ClientPersil ProClean
AgencyDDB New York
Views this week5,864,132
Spot last week5
10
Eggstravaganza 2018
NEW
ClientReese's
AgencyNA
Views this week5,593,057
Spot last weekNEW
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


