McDonald's 'Baby Bakwit' video visits Filipinos displaced by conflict

When militants seized the Philippine city of Marawi last year, thousands of residents were forced from their homes to avoid the fighting. The government retook the city, but not before many lives were changed—including those of mothers who gave birth while displaced. For an annual "National Breakfast Day" promotion in which it tries to showcase uplifting stories, McDonald's Philippines and a journalist visited the evacuees, or "bakwit," for a video that appears among promotions for shoes, smartphones and Persil ProClean on this week's Viral Video Chart.
As always, the rankings below reflect both organic views initiatied by curious viewers and paid advertising online. Previews for movies and video games are excluded so they don't overwhelm the chart.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.