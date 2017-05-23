Mother's Day Passes but Mother's Day Ads Continue Online

Marketers never let a holiday go to waste. Nor do they easily let it slip away.

The week after Mother's Day included plenty of views for a pair of ads keyed to the holiday just past, LG's space-themed video and Lysol's "Protect Like a Mother."

The rankings by Visible Measures for the seven days through the end of Sunday, as always, reflect not only "organic" views initiated by consumers who want to watch the clips but paid views that surface as pre-roll or other ad placements online.

See which other marketers round out the top 10 below.