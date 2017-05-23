×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Mother's Day Passes but Mother's Day Ads Continue Online

Published on .

Marketers never let a holiday go to waste. Nor do they easily let it slip away.

The week after Mother's Day included plenty of views for a pair of ads keyed to the holiday just past, LG's space-themed video and Lysol's "Protect Like a Mother."

The rankings by Visible Measures for the seven days through the end of Sunday, as always, reflect not only "organic" views initiated by consumers who want to watch the clips but paid views that surface as pre-roll or other ad placements online.

See which other marketers round out the top 10 below.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Shackleton's Return
-1%
NA
Views this week: 14,421,889
Spot last week: 2
2
Simple, Secure and Everywhere
NEW
NA
Views this week: 11,009,648
Spot last week: NEW
3
Answers Made Easy 2017
-18%
NA
Views this week: 9,716,833
Spot last week: 3
4
Sounds Like You
-19%
Pandora
NA
Views this week: 8,626,226
Spot last week: 4
5
College Achievement Plan
NEW
Starbucks
NA
Views this week: 8,390,611
Spot last week: NEW
6
Amazon App
13%
Amazon
NA
Views this week: 7,083,570
Spot last week: 5
7
Protect Like a Mother
NEW
Lysol
McCann New York
Views this week: 7,068,090
Spot last week: NEW
8
Astronaut Film
NEW
NA
Views this week: 6,652,271
Spot last week: NEW
9
BZERO1 DESIGN LEGEND by Zaha Hadid
NEW
Bulgari
NA
Views this week: 5,813,122
Spot last week: NEW
10
iPhone 7 Plus
NEW
Apple
NA
Views this week: 4,872,491
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
In this article:
Most Popular