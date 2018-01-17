×
The New York Times Tops the Viral Video Chart

Published on .

The New York Times stormed the most recent weekly Viral Video Chart with its "The Truth Has a Voice" campaign, which also ran on TV during the Global Globes. The effort, the latest iteration of the paper's "The Truth Is Hard" campaign out of Droga5 New York, is pegged to Times reporting on sexual harassment that has spawned a movement.

As always, the view counts in the chart reflect both organic views, the sort of thing people envision when someone says "viral," and paid views, in which videos appear as ads in other content.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
The Truth Has a Voice
NEW
ClientThe New York Times
AgencyDroga5
Views this week27,426,992
Spot last weekNEW
2
LG at CES 2018
NEW
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week21,822,002
Spot last weekNEW
3
Project Fi
44%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week13,862,149
Spot last week5
4
Samsung India Service
NA
ClientSamsung
AgencyCheil India
Views this week13,252,157
Spot last weekBack on Chart
5
Enhance Your Writing
-4%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week10,801,112
Spot last week3
6
Get Your Good Going
-6%
ClientBlue Diamond Almond Breeze
AgencyNA
Views this week8,667,604
Spot last week7
7
Rhett & Link
NEW
ClientWix.com
AgencyNA
Views this week8,176,301
Spot last weekNEW
8
Corporate Social Responsibility
NEW
ClientICICI Bank
AgencyNA
Views this week6,316,316
Spot last weekNEW
9
Enjoy More of What You Love
NEW
ClientOlive Garden
AgencyNA
Views this week5,361,227
Spot last weekNEW
10
Raw Egg Test
68%
ClientPurple
AgencyHarmon Brothers
Views this week4,951,447
Spot last weekBack on Chart
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


In this article:
