The New York Times Tops the Viral Video Chart

The New York Times stormed the most recent weekly Viral Video Chart with its "The Truth Has a Voice" campaign, which also ran on TV during the Global Globes. The effort, the latest iteration of the paper's "The Truth Is Hard" campaign out of Droga5 New York, is pegged to Times reporting on sexual harassment that has spawned a movement.
