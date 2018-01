The New York Times Tops the Viral Video Chart

The New York Times stormed the most recent weekly Viral Video Chart with its "The Truth Has a Voice" campaign, which also ran on TV during the Global Globes. The effort, the latest iteration of the paper's "The Truth Is Hard" campaign out of Droga5 New York, is pegged to Times reporting on sexual harassment that has spawned a movement.

As always, the view counts in the chart reflect both organic views, the sort of thing people envision when someone says "viral," and paid views, in which videos appear as ads in other content.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 The Truth Has a Voice NEW Client The New York Times Agency Droga5 Views this week 27,426,992 Spot last week NEW 2 LG at CES 2018 NEW Client LG Agency NA Views this week 21,822,002 Spot last week NEW 3 Project Fi 44% Client Google Agency NA Views this week 13,862,149 Spot last week 5 4 Samsung India Service NA Client Samsung Agency Cheil India Views this week 13,252,157 Spot last week Back on Chart 5 Enhance Your Writing -4% Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 10,801,112 Spot last week 3 6 Get Your Good Going -6% Client Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Agency NA Views this week 8,667,604 Spot last week 7 7 Rhett & Link NEW Client Wix.com Agency NA Views this week 8,176,301 Spot last week NEW 8 Corporate Social Responsibility NEW Client ICICI Bank Agency NA Views this week 6,316,316 Spot last week NEW 9 Enjoy More of What You Love NEW Client Olive Garden Agency NA Views this week 5,361,227 Spot last week NEW 10 Raw Egg Test 68% Client Purple Agency Harmon Brothers Views this week 4,951,447 Spot last week Back on Chart