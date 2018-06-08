×
LeBron James' 'Chosen 1' tattoo makes the Viral Video Chart

Published on .

As LeBron James tries to find a way to power his Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals—it's not looking good, but James has been phenomenal—Nike is promoting its association with the superstar by imagining the moment when he walked into a tattoo shop with an audacious design.

James got the tattoo after Sports Illustrated put him on the cover in February 2002 with the legend, "The Chosen One."

As always, the view counts on our weekly Viral Video Chart reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
LG Nano Cell Super Challenge
-27%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week29,292,675
Spot last week1
2
LG Innovation Story
-33%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week12,100,272
Spot last week4
3
DCruise 2019 Fashion Show
NEW
ClientLouis Vuitton
AgencyNA
Views this week7,672,606
Spot last weekNEW
4
The Tattoo
NEW
ClientNike
AgencyNA
Views this week6,807,956
Spot last weekNEW
5
Galaxy J6
-74%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week5,583,166
Spot last week2
6
Essential Mist
6%
ClientAir Wick
AgencyNA
Views this week5,163,913
Spot last week10
7
Under the Sun
-22%
ClientH&M
AgencyNA
Views this week4,723,181
Spot last week8
8
Made Defiant
NEW
ClientBeats by Dre
AgencyNA
Views this week4,709,707
Spot last weekNEW
9
The New 2018 CRETA
NEW
ClientHyundai
AgencyNA
Views this week4,467,439
Spot last weekNEW
10
Speaks for Itself
NEW
ClientTremfya
AgencyNA
Views this week4,075,947
Spot last weekNEW
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


