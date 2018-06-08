LeBron James' 'Chosen 1' tattoo makes the Viral Video Chart

As LeBron James tries to find a way to power his Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals—it's not looking good, but James has been phenomenal—Nike is promoting its association with the superstar by imagining the moment when he walked into a tattoo shop with an audacious design.

James got the tattoo after Sports Illustrated put him on the cover in February 2002 with the legend, "The Chosen One."

As always, the view counts on our weekly Viral Video Chart reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 LG Nano Cell Super Challenge -27% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 29,292,675 Spot last week 1 2 LG Innovation Story -33% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 12,100,272 Spot last week 4 3 DCruise 2019 Fashion Show NEW Client Louis Vuitton Agency NA Views this week 7,672,606 Spot last week NEW 4 The Tattoo NEW Client Nike Agency NA Views this week 6,807,956 Spot last week NEW 5 Galaxy J6 -74% Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 5,583,166 Spot last week 2 6 Essential Mist 6% Client Air Wick Agency NA Views this week 5,163,913 Spot last week 10 7 Under the Sun -22% Client H&M Agency NA Views this week 4,723,181 Spot last week 8 8 Made Defiant NEW Client Beats by Dre Agency NA Views this week 4,709,707 Spot last week NEW 9 The New 2018 CRETA NEW Client Hyundai Agency NA Views this week 4,467,439 Spot last week NEW 10 Speaks for Itself NEW Client Tremfya Agency NA Views this week 4,075,947 Spot last week NEW