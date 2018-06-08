LeBron James' 'Chosen 1' tattoo makes the Viral Video Chart

As LeBron James tries to find a way to power his Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals—it's not looking good, but James has been phenomenal—Nike is promoting its association with the superstar by imagining the moment when he walked into a tattoo shop with an audacious design.
James got the tattoo after Sports Illustrated put him on the cover in February 2002 with the legend, "The Chosen One."
As always, the view counts on our weekly Viral Video Chart reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.