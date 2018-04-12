×
Nike's Tiger Woods ad makes the Viral Video Chart

Published on .

When Tiger Woods returned to the Masters for the first time in three years, following a string of injuries and scandals, Nike marked the occasion with a new commercial for its longtime endorsee. The ad not only ran on TV, the latest Viral Video Chart makes clear, but got significant online support.

As always, the chart counts both "organic" (i.e., "viral") views and views for paid video ads.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Meet iPhone X
Back on Chart
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week14,019,956
Spot last weekBack on Chart
2
Panasonic Air Conditioners
-27.91%
ClientPanasonic
AgencyNA
Views this week8,646,565
Spot last week3
3
Welcome Back
NEW
ClientNike
AgencyNA
Views this week8,224,842
Spot last weekNEW
4
Hey Google
-35.97%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week6,835,935
Spot last week5
5
Every Day Low Prices
NEW
ClientPetco
AgencyNA
Views this week4,212,058
Spot last weekNEW
6
See Creativity
-67.61%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week4,087,232
Spot last week2
7
Spring Collection 2018
-70.67%
ClientH&M
AgencyAdam & Eve/DDB
Views this week4,076,773
Spot last week1
8
Rhett & Link
Back on Chart
ClientWix.com
AgencyNA
Views this week3,623,958
Spot last weekBack on Chart
9
Enhance Your Writing
-52.59%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week3,515,092
Spot last week9
10
Dolby Cinematic Experience
-61.63%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week3,390,338
Spot last week7
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


