Oakley's 'It's OK' makes the viral chart in convincing fashion

Published on .

A two-minute-plus paean to athletic passions (and sunglasses) from Oakley debuts on the Viral Video Chart this week, making the case that at least some of the views we call "viral" are legitimately initiated by enthusiastic consumers, not 100 percent forced in the form of ads. From the comments on the video's YouTube page: "I never watched an YouTube ad that made me want to watch it again or not skip it until this video ..."

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Right!
-3%
ClientFAGE
AgencyNA
Views this week9,480,312
Spot last week10
2
Dolby Cinematic Experience
-63%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week7,004,390
Spot last week5
3
J'adore Injoy
NA
ClientDior
AgencyNA
Views this week5,165,397
Spot last weekNEW
4
It's OK
NA
ClientOakley
AgencyNA
Views this week4,803,568
Spot last weekNEW
5
Enhance Your Writing
NA
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week4,674,831
Spot last weekBack on Chart
6
iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
-71%
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week4,316,961
Spot last week8
7
Does Your Mattress Pass the Human Egg Drop Test?
NA
ClientPurple
AgencyNA
Views this week4,139,443
Spot last weekNEW
8
Every Day Low Prices
NA
ClientPetco
AgencyNA
Views this week3,992,435
Spot last weekBack on Chart
9
12.99 of Better Play
NA
ClientPapa John's
AgencyNA
Views this week3,092,828
Spot last weekNEW
10
Spicy Nuggets are Back
NA
ClientBurger King
AgencyNA
Views this week3,017,616
Spot last weekNEW
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


