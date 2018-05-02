Oakley's 'It's OK' makes the viral chart in convincing fashion

A two-minute-plus paean to athletic passions (and sunglasses) from Oakley debuts on the Viral Video Chart this week, making the case that at least some of the views we call "viral" are legitimately initiated by enthusiastic consumers, not 100 percent forced in the form of ads. From the comments on the video's YouTube page: "I never watched an YouTube ad that made me want to watch it again or not skip it until this video ..."
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.