Olympics Campaigns Land Quick Punches Before the Super Bowl Blots Out the Sun

Published on .

This time next week, marketers' online video will be dominated by Super Bowl campaigns. So it may be a smart move by some brands to get in early hits tied to the Olympics that follow less than a week after the big game. Check out the work by Dick's Sporting Goods and Beats by Dre, which made the latest Viral Video Chart doing just that.

As always, our weekly chart of digital video views reflects both organic audiences and views for videos run as paid ads.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Thank God I'm a Country Boy
NEW
ClientRAM
AgencyDDB Chicago
Views this week20,284,921
Spot last weekNEW
2
Google Pixel 2 For the Best Low Light Photos
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week14,592,816
Spot last weekNEW
3
Experience the Amazing
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week14,030,026
Spot last weekNEW
4
Samsung India Service
-1%
ClientSamsung
AgencyCheil India
Views this week13,160,094
Spot last week4
5
First Look at the Nintendo Labo
NEW
ClientNintendo
AgencyNA
Views this week12,811,269
Spot last weekNEW
6
The Contenders
NEW
ClientDick's Sporting Goods
AgencyNA
Views this week12,168,288
Spot last weekNEW
7
The Truth Has a Voice
-63%
ClientThe New York Times
AgencyNA
Views this week10,237,646
Spot last week1
8
Above the Noise Winter Olympics
NEW
ClientBeats by Dre
AgencyNA
Views this week8,384,075
Spot last weekNEW
9
Rhett & Link
-4%
ClientWix.com
AgencyNA
Views this week7,852,594
Spot last week7
10
Enhance Your Writing
-31%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week7,430,026
Spot last week5
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


