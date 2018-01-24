Olympics Campaigns Land Quick Punches Before the Super Bowl Blots Out the Sun

This time next week, marketers' online video will be dominated by Super Bowl campaigns. So it may be a smart move by some brands to get in early hits tied to the Olympics that follow less than a week after the big game. Check out the work by Dick's Sporting Goods and Beats by Dre, which made the latest Viral Video Chart doing just that.
As always, our weekly chart of digital video views reflects both organic audiences and views for videos run as paid ads.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.