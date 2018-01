Olympics Campaigns Land Quick Punches Before the Super Bowl Blots Out the Sun

This time next week, marketers' online video will be dominated by Super Bowl campaigns. So it may be a smart move by some brands to get in early hits tied to the Olympics that follow less than a week after the big game. Check out the work by Dick's Sporting Goods and Beats by Dre, which made the latest Viral Video Chart doing just that.

As always, our weekly chart of digital video views reflects both organic audiences and views for videos run as paid ads.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Thank God I'm a Country Boy NEW Client RAM Agency DDB Chicago Views this week 20,284,921 Spot last week NEW 2 Google Pixel 2 For the Best Low Light Photos NEW Client Google Agency NA Views this week 14,592,816 Spot last week NEW 3 Experience the Amazing NEW Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 14,030,026 Spot last week NEW 4 Samsung India Service -1% Client Samsung Agency Cheil India Views this week 13,160,094 Spot last week 4 5 First Look at the Nintendo Labo NEW Client Nintendo Agency NA Views this week 12,811,269 Spot last week NEW 6 The Contenders NEW Client Dick's Sporting Goods Agency NA Views this week 12,168,288 Spot last week NEW 7 The Truth Has a Voice -63% Client The New York Times Agency NA Views this week 10,237,646 Spot last week 1 8 Above the Noise Winter Olympics NEW Client Beats by Dre Agency NA Views this week 8,384,075 Spot last week NEW 9 Rhett & Link -4% Client Wix.com Agency NA Views this week 7,852,594 Spot last week 7 10 Enhance Your Writing -31% Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 7,430,026 Spot last week 5