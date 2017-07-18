SodaStream's Futuristic Case Study Lands a Top Spot in This Week's Viral Video Chart

Credit: Sodastream

In a futuristic world, "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik lectures young campers on the peculiar "Homoschlepiens," an isolated group that drank water only out of plastic bottles. Then, Bialik says, "mankind evolved," thanks in part to SodaStream, which takes tap water and sparkles it without polluting bottles.

"Who Are The Homoschlepiens?", running a little over two minutes and following Bialik's case study into the species, is one of this week's top viral videos — coming in third, with over 13 million views. (The video also stars "Game of Thrones" actor Kristian Nairn, who was featured in last week's viral list.)

Samsung, again, had three top-ten videos. Volvo Trucks placed sixth, with "The World's Largest Unboxing." That spot showed a truck-obsessed 3-year-old who gets to "unbox" and ride in the Volvo's VNL semi. It's objectively adorable.

As always, our VVC, compiled by Visible Measures, includes both paid and organic views. Speaking of views, it was a slow week. Samsung's top spot, "Samsung Cares for a Safe India," collected over 19 million views. For comparison, Budweiser's "A Dream Delivered," last week's top spot, had almost 36 million.

The dog days of summer are upon us. Stay hydrated.