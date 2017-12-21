Starbucks Truly Dominates Holiday Video Views Online

Credit: Starbucks via Facebook

Starbucks' holiday campaign has won and bought more online video views than any other brand push tied to Christmas, Black Friday, Thanksgiving or other year-end holidays, according to Visible Measures.

The top 10 list also includes entries by marketers in Britain, where Christmas advertising is often compared to the Super Bowl in the United States, with major money spent and unusual consumer interest. John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Tesco all piled up tens of millions of views for their efforts.

Perhaps most surprising, though, is the margin by which Starbucks leads in views: It has more than double the No. 2 campaign, from H&M. Starbucks may have picked up some views amid coverage of what looks like a same-sex couple in one of the ads, but probably not an extra 36 million.

As always, the figures here include both organic views—the sort of consumer-initiated watching that "viral video" usually calls to mind—and views for paid ads online.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Here's to the Holidays Client Starbucks Agency Big Spaceship Views 76,026,257 Release Date 10/31/17 2 Holiday 2017 starring Nicki Minaj Client H&M Agency Forsman & Bodenfors Views 36,649,753 Release Date 11/9/17 3 Moz The Monster Client John Lewis Agency Adam & Eve/DDB London Views 32,864,673 Release Date 11/9/17 4 Chaos for Christmas Client Duracell Agency Wieden + Kennedy New York Views 31,197,221 Release Date 11/15/17 5 Holiday Sway Client Apple Agency NA Views 23,385,345 Release Date 11/21/17 6 A Tiffany Christmas Client Tiffany & Co. Agency NA Views 21,684,090 Release Date 11/14/17 7 Paddington & The Christmas Visitor Client Marks & Spencer Agency Grey London Views 20,359,150 Release Date 11/4/17 8 Holiday Wish Factory Client Bulgari Agency NA Views 18,288,939 Release Date 12/6/17 9 Everyone's Welcome at Tesco Client Tesco Agency BBH London Views 18,171,813 Release Date 11/5/17 10 Holiday 2017 Client Amazon Agency Lucky Generals Views 16,143,203 Release Date 11/3/17