×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Starbucks Truly Dominates Holiday Video Views Online

Published on .

Credit: Starbucks via Facebook

Starbucks' holiday campaign has won and bought more online video views than any other brand push tied to Christmas, Black Friday, Thanksgiving or other year-end holidays, according to Visible Measures.

The top 10 list also includes entries by marketers in Britain, where Christmas advertising is often compared to the Super Bowl in the United States, with major money spent and unusual consumer interest. John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Tesco all piled up tens of millions of views for their efforts.

Perhaps most surprising, though, is the margin by which Starbucks leads in views: It has more than double the No. 2 campaign, from H&M. Starbucks may have picked up some views amid coverage of what looks like a same-sex couple in one of the ads, but probably not an extra 36 million.

As always, the figures here include both organic views—the sort of consumer-initiated watching that "viral video" usually calls to mind—and views for paid ads online.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Here's to the Holidays
ClientStarbucks
AgencyBig Spaceship
Views76,026,257
Release Date10/31/17
2
Holiday 2017 starring Nicki Minaj
ClientH&M
AgencyForsman & Bodenfors
Views36,649,753
Release Date11/9/17
3
Moz The Monster
ClientJohn Lewis
AgencyAdam & Eve/DDB London
Views32,864,673
Release Date11/9/17
4
Chaos for Christmas
ClientDuracell
AgencyWieden + Kennedy New York
Views31,197,221
Release Date11/15/17
5
Holiday Sway
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views23,385,345
Release Date11/21/17
6
A Tiffany Christmas
ClientTiffany & Co.
AgencyNA
Views21,684,090
Release Date11/14/17
7
Paddington & The Christmas Visitor
ClientMarks & Spencer
AgencyGrey London
Views20,359,150
Release Date11/4/17
8
Holiday Wish Factory
ClientBulgari
AgencyNA
Views18,288,939
Release Date12/6/17
9
Everyone's Welcome at Tesco
ClientTesco
AgencyBBH London
Views18,171,813
Release Date11/5/17
10
Holiday 2017
ClientAmazon
AgencyLucky Generals
Views16,143,203
Release Date11/3/17
Source: Visible Measures

*Data through 12.17.17. Campaigns are ranked on the total views they garnered since each launched. All holiday themed campaigns were considered.

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US