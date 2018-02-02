Super Bowl Pre-Game Winner: Doritos and Mtn Dew Get the Most Views

Rate Super Bowl ads right now in our first Super Bowl Ad Rank, based on scores from marketing pros—that's you—of entertainment value and also effectiveness. Rate pre-released ads before the game and hit the link again afterward to rate more. Voting ends Monday, February 5 at 11a.m. RATE ADS HERE.
PepsiCo's Doritos and Mtn Dew have won the run-up to the Super Bowl by at least one measure: the accumulation of views for their symbiotic Super Bowl campaign.
"Doritos Blaze vs Mtn Dew Ice" piled up 28.9 million views up through the end of the Thursday before the Super Bowl itself, according to Visible Measures' tally. The figures here include both paid views, such as video ads, and organic views in which consumers sought out the spots. They also roll up views for teasers, extended cuts and the actual ads if they've been released. That means the "Dilly Dilly" entry below includes not only Bud Light's "Ye Olde Pep Talk" ad in the "Dilly Dilly" campaign but the "Bud Knight" spot as well.
Things could have already changed, of course, in hours since the cut-off. At No. 2, Amazon's Alexa campaign isn't so far behind. We'll be back with a post-game final tally of views for Super Bowl campaigns.
*The top 10 Super Bowl ads that are rumored to air nationally by total views as of end of day 2/1/2018.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.