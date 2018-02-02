Super Bowl Pre-Game Winner: Doritos and Mtn Dew Get the Most Views

Rate Super Bowl ads right now in our first Super Bowl Ad Rank, based on scores from marketing pros—that's you—of entertainment value and also effectiveness. Rate pre-released ads before the game and hit the link again afterward to rate more. Voting ends Monday, February 5 at 11a.m. RATE ADS HERE.

PepsiCo's Doritos and Mtn Dew have won the run-up to the Super Bowl by at least one measure: the accumulation of views for their symbiotic Super Bowl campaign.

"Doritos Blaze vs Mtn Dew Ice" piled up 28.9 million views up through the end of the Thursday before the Super Bowl itself, according to Visible Measures' tally. The figures here include both paid views, such as video ads, and organic views in which consumers sought out the spots. They also roll up views for teasers, extended cuts and the actual ads if they've been released. That means the "Dilly Dilly" entry below includes not only Bud Light's "Ye Olde Pep Talk" ad in the "Dilly Dilly" campaign but the "Bud Knight" spot as well.

Things could have already changed, of course, in hours since the cut-off. At No. 2, Amazon's Alexa campaign isn't so far behind. We'll be back with a post-game final tally of views for Super Bowl campaigns.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Client Doritos, Mountain Dew Agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners Views 28,854,005 2 Alexa Loses Her Voice Client Amazon Agency Lucky Generals Views 23,482,460 3 Stand By You Client Budweiser Agency David Miami Views 15,030,236 4 Wow Client Pringles Agency Grey New York Views 13,195,557 5 Who Wouldn't Client Groupon Agency O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul Views 8,958,893 6 The Perfect Fit/I Like Beer Client Michelob Ultra Agency FCB Chicago Views 6,167,665 7 A Giant Story Client Intuit Agency Phenomenon Views 4,636,282 8 Taps Client Stella Artois Agency Mother Views 4,183,407 9 Dilly Dilly Client Bud Light Agency Wieden + Kennedy New York Views 4,167,923 10 Feel Something Again Client Kia Agency David&Goliath Views 2,730,326