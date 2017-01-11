Samsung Shimmies Into '17 With Three Spots on Viral Video Chart

Starbucks and Samsung occupied the top spots on this week's Viral Video Chart, counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.
Starbucks' chart-topping spots include a video celebrating the close of 2016 with some nonprofit highlights such as providing college tuition to students, assisting veterans and supporting farms. Its "Holiday Craft" campaign, which features baristas making their favorite drinks, notched over 21.2 million and 4.9 million views, respectively. Samsung's top ads highlighted its merchandise for 2017, including the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge phones, the Notebook Odyssey gaming laptop, and the lightweight Notebook 9 laptop. The campaigns received more than 5.6 million, 4 million, and 4 million views, respectively.
Also Notable is YouTube's annual recap video, which wraps in trends, fads, stars and influencers of 2016, and was at the top of the chart again this week with over 60.3 million views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.