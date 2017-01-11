Samsung Shimmies Into '17 With Three Spots on Viral Video Chart

By Published on .

Starbucks and Samsung occupied the top spots on this week's Viral Video Chart, counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.

Starbucks' chart-topping spots include a video celebrating the close of 2016 with some nonprofit highlights such as providing college tuition to students, assisting veterans and supporting farms. Its "Holiday Craft" campaign, which features baristas making their favorite drinks, notched over 21.2 million and 4.9 million views, respectively. Samsung's top ads highlighted its merchandise for 2017, including the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge phones, the Notebook Odyssey gaming laptop, and the lightweight Notebook 9 laptop. The campaigns received more than 5.6 million, 4 million, and 4 million views, respectively.

Also Notable is YouTube's annual recap video, which wraps in trends, fads, stars and influencers of 2016, and was at the top of the chart again this week with over 60.3 million views.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge
9%
YouTube
NA
Views this week: 60,348,784
Spot last week: 1
2
A Year of Good
NEW
Starbucks
NA
Views this week: 21,211,689
Spot last week: NEW
3
Amazon App
Back on Chart
Amazon
NA
Views this week: 18,066,781
Spot last week: Back on Chart
4
Quick Recipe How-To's
Back on Chart
Pillsbury
NA
Views this week: 6,650,598
Spot last week: Back on Chart
5
Galaxy S7 and S7 edge Official Introduction
-30%
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 5,656,640
Spot last week: 8
6
The Man Who Kept Running
NEW
Nike
NA
Views this week: 5,342,804
Spot last week: NEW
7
Holiday Craft
NEW
Starbucks
NA
Views this week: 4,975,240
Spot last week: NEW
8
50 Percent Off
NEW
Pizza Hut
NA
Views this week: 4,238,222
Spot last week: NEW
9
Notebook Odyssey
NEW
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 4,097,943
Spot last week: NEW
10
The Definitive 9
NEW
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 4,007,674
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
In this article:
Most Popular