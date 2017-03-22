In a Blizzard of Cellphone Promos, McDonald's Tribute to a Teacher Stands Out on Viral Video Chart

The Viral Video Chart for the week through Monday is dominated, as it is on many weeks, by campaigns for technology products, especially cellphone stuff. There are two distinct campaigns for LG's new G6 phone, a Samsung campaign teasing a new phone and a Verizon effort for its data plan, not to mention the various Google, Intel and Microsoft campaigns racking up views. (The chart, by Visible Measures, tracks both organic views and paid ad views.)

But there was also the notable standout of a McDonald's campaign honoring a teacher in the Philippines named Luzminda Santiago, new on the chart at No. 3 and nearly 18 million views.