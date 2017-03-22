In a Blizzard of Cellphone Promos, McDonald's Tribute to a Teacher Stands Out on Viral Video Chart

The Viral Video Chart for the week through Monday is dominated, as it is on many weeks, by campaigns for technology products, especially cellphone stuff. There are two distinct campaigns for LG's new G6 phone, a Samsung campaign teasing a new phone and a Verizon effort for its data plan, not to mention the various Google, Intel and Microsoft campaigns racking up views. (The chart, by Visible Measures, tracks both organic views and paid ad views.)
But there was also the notable standout of a McDonald's campaign honoring a teacher in the Philippines named Luzminda Santiago, new on the chart at No. 3 and nearly 18 million views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.