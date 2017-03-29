Castrol Crashes Onto Viral Video Chart in Branded Partnership With 'The Fate of the Furious'

The Viral Video Chart for the week through Monday sees Castrol crashing onto the list at No. 7 in a branded partnership with "The Fate of the Furious," the latest installment in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, in theaters next month.
Billed as Castro Edge Presents "Titanium Ice," the clip, notching 7 million views in its first week, opens with badass stunt driver Debbie Evans receiving VR-simulated instructions from "Furious" star Michelle Rodriguez that will "push her to the limit." The special effects that have made "Furious" one of the biggest box office franchises of all time also make an appearance, because what's a "Furious" tie-in without explosions and souped-up aerodynamics?
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.