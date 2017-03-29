Castrol Crashes Onto Viral Video Chart in Branded Partnership With 'The Fate of the Furious'

The Viral Video Chart for the week through Monday sees Castrol crashing onto the list at No. 7 in a branded partnership with "The Fate of the Furious," the latest installment in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, in theaters next month.

Billed as Castro Edge Presents "Titanium Ice," the clip, notching 7 million views in its first week, opens with badass stunt driver Debbie Evans receiving VR-simulated instructions from "Furious" star Michelle Rodriguez that will "push her to the limit." The special effects that have made "Furious" one of the biggest box office franchises of all time also make an appearance, because what's a "Furious" tie-in without explosions and souped-up aerodynamics?