L'Oreal Paris Recalls '100 Years of Hairstyles' in Viral Video Chart Debut

Published on .

The Viral Video Chart welcomes a dose of flair this week with L'Oreal Paris' "100 Years of Hairstyles." As one would guess, the clip chronicles 10 decades of products and trends, highlighting everything from the first pomade for men (1920s) to finger curls (1930s) and the afro (1970s). Charting its debut at No. 6, the video has notched 7.5 million views, outpacing VVC regulars like Samsung and Wendy's.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
#AprilNoFoolsDay
NA
Duracell
NA
Views this week: 18,023,028
Spot last week: NEW
2
Galaxy S8 Official Introduction
NA
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 15,445,948
Spot last week: NEW
3
Sticker Fight
NA
Apple
NA
Views this week: 10,090,810
Spot last week: NEW
4
Qsuite: First in Business
NA
Qatar Airways
NA
Views this week: 8,923,128
Spot last week: NEW
5
LG G6
Back on Chart
LG
NA
Views this week: 7,770,574
Spot last week: Back on Chart
6
100 Years of Hairstyles
NA
L'Oreal Paris
NA
Views this week: 7,357,063
Spot last week: NEW
7
This is a phone
-59%
Samsung
Leo Burnett Chicago
Views this week: 7,246,641
Spot last week: 2
8
Access Smartwatch 2017
NA
Michael Kors
NA
Views this week: 6,707,522
Spot last week: NEW
9
Ostrich
NA
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 5,920,651
Spot last week: NEW
10
#Drive2TheFinal4
NA
Wendy's
NA
Views this week: 5,810,029
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
