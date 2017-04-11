'Fate of the Furious' Tie-ins Force Their Way Onto the Viral Video Chart (Which Excludes Movies)
Our weekly run-down of the most-viewed video campaigns as tabluated by Visible Measures deliberately bans movie and video game trailers because otherwise they would often swamp the chart.
But in a testament to the marketing muscle that goes into promoting big releases, movies often make their way onto our scoreboard anyway. Witness this week's Viral Video Chart, which includes not one but two tie-ins for "The Fate of the Furious," the latest installment in the mega-grossing "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. One helps out Comcast Xfinity with a pitch to consumers, and the other plays up Castrol motor oil (a pretty natural fit).
The rankings as always reflect not only "organic" views initiated by consumers who want to watch the clips but paid views that surface as pre-roll or other ad placements online.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.