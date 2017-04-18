Return of 'Ostrich' Gives Samsung Three-Spot Domination on Viral Video Chart

With 10.5 million views, Samsung's VR promotional spot "Ostrich" has returned to the Viral Video Chart at No. 5, giving the marketer three placements on this week's list of the most-watched clips. The ad centers around an Ostrich who is transported to another world when he strays from his flock and stumbles into a pair of Samsung VR goggles. Rounding out the electronics giant's three-spot domination are "Unbox Your Phone" at No. 6 with 10 million views and the reigning No. 1 clip "Galaxy S8 Official Introduction" with 30 million views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.