Samsung's Globe-Trotting Videos Top Online Campaigns, Building Marketer's Dominance

By Published on .

Samsung went around the world in less than five minutes, as two globe-trotting ads debuted atop this week's viral video chart.

The company grabbed the top spot with the story of a young girl, aspiring to be an engineer in India -- promoting the education of women through Samsung's technical schools around the world. A new Galaxy S8 ad takes viewers across Peru in the second-place spot.

With the QLED TV global launch, ranking No. 10 this week, Samsung boasts eight different top-10 video campaigns in the past eight weeks. The rankings reflect both "organic" views -- those initiated by consumers -- and paid views, which surface as pre-roll.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Samsung Technical School
NEW
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 25,238,564
Spot last week: NEW
2
The Travel Guide
NEW
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 10,308,712
Spot last week: NEW
3
Collision Warning with Emergency Brake
NEW
Volvo Trucks
NA
Views this week: 9,929,256
Spot last week: NEW
4
Amazon App
-17%
Amazon
NA
Views this week: 7,057,468
Spot last week: 3
5
Chris Evans Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room
Back on Chart
Omaze
NA
Views this week: 6,620,419
Spot last week: Back on Chart
6
Sounds Like You
-22%
Pandora
NA
Views this week: 6,544,108
Spot last week: 5
7
Astronaut Film
-26%
NA
Views this week: 6,487,536
Spot last week: 2
8
Special Delivery for Vets
NEW
Budweiser
NA
Views this week: 6,098,480
Spot last week: NEW
9
We Can Do IT
NEW
University of Phoenix
180 LA
Views this week: 6,006,766
Spot last week: NEW
10
QLED Global Launch
NEW
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 5,809,678
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
