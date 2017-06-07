Samsung's Globe-Trotting Videos Top Online Campaigns, Building Marketer's Dominance

Samsung went around the world in less than five minutes, as two globe-trotting ads debuted atop this week's viral video chart.
The company grabbed the top spot with the story of a young girl, aspiring to be an engineer in India -- promoting the education of women through Samsung's technical schools around the world. A new Galaxy S8 ad takes viewers across Peru in the second-place spot.
With the QLED TV global launch, ranking No. 10 this week, Samsung boasts eight different top-10 video campaigns in the past eight weeks. The rankings reflect both "organic" views -- those initiated by consumers -- and paid views, which surface as pre-roll.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
