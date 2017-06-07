Samsung's Globe-Trotting Videos Top Online Campaigns, Building Marketer's Dominance

Samsung went around the world in less than five minutes, as two globe-trotting ads debuted atop this week's viral video chart.

The company grabbed the top spot with the story of a young girl, aspiring to be an engineer in India -- promoting the education of women through Samsung's technical schools around the world. A new Galaxy S8 ad takes viewers across Peru in the second-place spot.

With the QLED TV global launch, ranking No. 10 this week, Samsung boasts eight different top-10 video campaigns in the past eight weeks. The rankings reflect both "organic" views -- those initiated by consumers -- and paid views, which surface as pre-roll.