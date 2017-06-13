Chris Evans and Omaze: How is This Video Still 'Viral'?

Here at Ad Age, we feel the same way. His reactions -- and those of his unknowing subjects -- are genuinely funny, and the six-minute spot feels more like two. But how is this video is still viral? It ranks just behind Samsung's "Technical School."
The Omaze spot jumped back on our chart last week, at No. 5, then got over 11 million hits this past week -- a nearly 74% increase in views, the highest single-week jump in over a month. The result is a January spot near the top of a June list of brands' most-viewed video campaigns.
That result is perhaps heroic, but perhaps more a reminder that brands' "viral" videos are often assisted by signficant paid placements. Our weekly Viral Video Chart compiled by Visible Measures reflects, as always, both "organic" views and views for paid ad placements.
UPDATE: Aaron Godfred, VP-content and partnerships at Omaze, said after this article was published that the company hadn't paid to run the Chris Evans video since January. He said he wasn't sure why it was accumulating views again now.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
