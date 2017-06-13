Chris Evans and Omaze: How is This Video Still 'Viral'?

Unsuspecting comic book customers are thrust into a prank escape room with the assistance of Captain America in this week's second-most viral video. In Omaze's spot, released in January, Captain America actor Chris Evans sits in a basement, relaying instructions through his character's action figure, leaving his subjects equally delighted and confused.

Here at Ad Age, we feel the same way. His reactions -- and those of his unknowing subjects -- are genuinely funny, and the six-minute spot feels more like two. But how is this video is still viral? It ranks just behind Samsung's "Technical School."

The Omaze spot jumped back on our chart last week, at No. 5, then got over 11 million hits this past week -- a nearly 74% increase in views, the highest single-week jump in over a month. The result is a January spot near the top of a June list of brands' most-viewed video campaigns.

That result is perhaps heroic, but perhaps more a reminder that brands' "viral" videos are often assisted by signficant paid placements. Our weekly Viral Video Chart compiled by Visible Measures reflects, as always, both "organic" views and views for paid ad placements.

UPDATE: Aaron Godfred, VP-content and partnerships at Omaze, said after this article was published that the company hadn't paid to run the Chris Evans video since January. He said he wasn't sure why it was accumulating views again now.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Samsung Technical School -44.57% Samsung NA Views this week: 13,989,150 Spot last week: 1 2 Chris Evans Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room 73.93% Omaze NA Views this week: 11,514,845 Spot last week: 5 3 Introducing the New Surface Pro NEW Microsoft NA Views this week: 10,942,914 Spot last week: NEW 4 Fatherhood NEW Kia NA Views this week: 10,326,806 Spot last week: NEW 5 Introducing Microsoft Surface Laptop Back on Chart Microsoft NA Views this week: 7,889,590 Spot last week: Back on Chart 6 Amazon App 8.72% Amazon NA Views this week: 7,672,586 Spot last week: 4 7 #missadventure: The Bumpy Ride NEW Kate Spade NA Views this week: 6,940,584 Spot last week: NEW 8 QLED Global Launch 18.18% Samsung NA Views this week: 6,865,908 Spot last week: 10 9 #ThriveOn NEW Purdey's Iris Worldwide Views this week: 6,514,824 Spot last week: NEW 10 Building Chimera NEW Scania NA Views this week: 6,120,057 Spot last week: NEW