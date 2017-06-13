×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Chris Evans and Omaze: How is This Video Still 'Viral'?

By Published on .

Unsuspecting comic book customers are thrust into a prank escape room with the assistance of Captain America in this week's second-most viral video. In Omaze's spot, released in January, Captain America actor Chris Evans sits in a basement, relaying instructions through his character's action figure, leaving his subjects equally delighted and confused.

Here at Ad Age, we feel the same way. His reactions -- and those of his unknowing subjects -- are genuinely funny, and the six-minute spot feels more like two. But how is this video is still viral? It ranks just behind Samsung's "Technical School."

The Omaze spot jumped back on our chart last week, at No. 5, then got over 11 million hits this past week -- a nearly 74% increase in views, the highest single-week jump in over a month. The result is a January spot near the top of a June list of brands' most-viewed video campaigns.

That result is perhaps heroic, but perhaps more a reminder that brands' "viral" videos are often assisted by signficant paid placements. Our weekly Viral Video Chart compiled by Visible Measures reflects, as always, both "organic" views and views for paid ad placements.

UPDATE: Aaron Godfred, VP-content and partnerships at Omaze, said after this article was published that the company hadn't paid to run the Chris Evans video since January. He said he wasn't sure why it was accumulating views again now.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Samsung Technical School
-44.57%
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 13,989,150
Spot last week: 1
2
Chris Evans Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room
73.93%
Omaze
NA
Views this week: 11,514,845
Spot last week: 5
3
Introducing the New Surface Pro
NEW
Microsoft
NA
Views this week: 10,942,914
Spot last week: NEW
4
Fatherhood
NEW
Kia
NA
Views this week: 10,326,806
Spot last week: NEW
5
Introducing Microsoft Surface Laptop
Back on Chart
Microsoft
NA
Views this week: 7,889,590
Spot last week: Back on Chart
6
Amazon App
8.72%
Amazon
NA
Views this week: 7,672,586
Spot last week: 4
7
#missadventure: The Bumpy Ride
NEW
Kate Spade
NA
Views this week: 6,940,584
Spot last week: NEW
8
QLED Global Launch
18.18%
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 6,865,908
Spot last week: 10
9
#ThriveOn
NEW
Purdey's
Iris Worldwide
Views this week: 6,514,824
Spot last week: NEW
10
Building Chimera
NEW
Scania
NA
Views this week: 6,120,057
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


In this article:
Most Popular