Check Your Emoji-to-Text Ratio Before You Drive

Published on .

The Ad Council lands on this week's Viral Video Chart with a drunk-driving PSA that tries humor instead of scare tactics. It shares the top 10 with regulars like Shell, Google and Google's YouTube, according to Visible Measures, which provides the data you see here. As always the view counts for campaigns includes both organic views initiated by viewers on purpose and views for paid advertising.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
#makethefuture
29%
ClientShell
AgencyNA
Views this week27,717,543
Spot last week2
2
Project Fi
4%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week20,988,141
Spot last week3
3
Calling all Creators
70%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week18,720,497
Spot last week7
4
YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017
-10%
ClientYouTube
AgencyNA
Views this week12,858,534
Spot last week5
5
Year In Search 2017
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week10,465,821
Spot last weekNEW
6
Dravid spends a #DayWithPixel2
-18%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week8,906,795
Spot last week8
7
Buzzed Driving Prevention
NEW
ClientAd Council
AgencyNA
Views this week7,438,726
Spot last weekNEW
8
The Ultimate Stain Test 2017
NEW
ClientPurex
AgencyNA
Views this week6,752,626
Spot last weekNEW
9
Nike,Gatorade - #BoldLikeKawhi
NEW
ClientNike
AgencyNA
Views this week6,732,464
Spot last weekNEW
10
Choose Nissan Intelligent Mobility
NEW
ClientNissan
AgencyZimmerman Advertising
Views this week6,061,242
Spot last weekNEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


