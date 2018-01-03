Check Your Emoji-to-Text Ratio Before You Drive

The Ad Council lands on this week's Viral Video Chart with a drunk-driving PSA that tries humor instead of scare tactics. It shares the top 10 with regulars like Shell, Google and Google's YouTube, according to Visible Measures, which provides the data you see here. As always the view counts for campaigns includes both organic views initiated by viewers on purpose and views for paid advertising.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
