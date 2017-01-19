Unicef Makes Two Appearances on the Viral Video Chart in One Week

By Published on .

Most Popular

YouTube took the top spot again on this week's Viral Video Chart, counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.

Interestingly, the United Nation's Children's Fund, which provides assistance to children and mothers in developing countries, took two spots on the chart this week -- more often the kind of presence achived by, say, Samsung. The first is a collaboration with Louis Vuitton showing Syrian settlements in Lebanon, which garnered 5.5 million views. The second is a solo campaign featuring an older brother talking to his baby brother about their brain development received more than 5.3 million views.

Also notable is Quaker's "The Note" campaign, which follows a sticky note passed around from student to student saying "You are amazing" and received more than 7.7 million views.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge
-10%
YouTube
NA
Views this week: 54,051,536
Spot last week: 1
2
Holiday Craft
327%
Starbucks
NA
Views this week: 21,254,833
Spot last week: 7
3
Fee Face
NEW
T-Mobile
NA
Views this week: 17,648,772
Spot last week: NEW
4
Amazon App
-16%
Amazon
NA
Views this week: 15,244,499
Spot last week: 3
5
Quick Recipe How-To's
22%
Pillsbury
NA
Views this week: 8,099,208
Spot last week: 4
6
The Note
NEW
Quaker
NA
Views this week: 7,790,331
Spot last week: NEW
7
The Curve Ahead
NEW
NA
Views this week: 6,576,892
Spot last week: NEW
8
Real Impossibilities
NEW
Wendy's
NA
Views this week: 5,700,661
Spot last week: NEW
9
Make a Promise
NEW
Louis Vuitton
NA
Views this week: 5,514,454
Spot last week: NEW
10
Eat Play Love
NEW
UNICEF
NA
Views this week: 5,315,171
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
In this article: