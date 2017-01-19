Unicef Makes Two Appearances on the Viral Video Chart in One Week

Most Popular

YouTube took the top spot again on this week's Viral Video Chart, counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.

Interestingly, the United Nation's Children's Fund, which provides assistance to children and mothers in developing countries, took two spots on the chart this week -- more often the kind of presence achived by, say, Samsung. The first is a collaboration with Louis Vuitton showing Syrian settlements in Lebanon, which garnered 5.5 million views. The second is a solo campaign featuring an older brother talking to his baby brother about their brain development received more than 5.3 million views.

Also notable is Quaker's "The Note" campaign, which follows a sticky note passed around from student to student saying "You are amazing" and received more than 7.7 million views.