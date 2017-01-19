Unicef Makes Two Appearances on the Viral Video Chart in One Week

Most Popular
YouTube took the top spot again on this week's Viral Video Chart, counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.
Interestingly, the United Nation's Children's Fund, which provides assistance to children and mothers in developing countries, took two spots on the chart this week -- more often the kind of presence achived by, say, Samsung. The first is a collaboration with Louis Vuitton showing Syrian settlements in Lebanon, which garnered 5.5 million views. The second is a solo campaign featuring an older brother talking to his baby brother about their brain development received more than 5.3 million views.
Also notable is Quaker's "The Note" campaign, which follows a sticky note passed around from student to student saying "You are amazing" and received more than 7.7 million views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
