Burger King's Net Neutrality Stunt and a Mattress Unboxing Video Go Viral

You may be getting saturdated with teaser campaigns and even full Super Bowl ads released online already, but in the world of our Viral Video Chart, which compiles views in the week through Sunday, Super Bowl mania has not yet fully set in.
That gave Burger King the chance to rack up views for its clever video about net neutrality, of all things, and Purple to make hay from an unboxing video for a conspicuously non-tech product.
As always, the chart includes both organic video views and paid advertising.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
