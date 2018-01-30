×
Burger King's Net Neutrality Stunt and a Mattress Unboxing Video Go Viral

Published on .

You may be getting saturdated with teaser campaigns and even full Super Bowl ads released online already, but in the world of our Viral Video Chart, which compiles views in the week through Sunday, Super Bowl mania has not yet fully set in.

That gave Burger King the chance to rack up views for its clever video about net neutrality, of all things, and Purple to make hay from an unboxing video for a conspicuously non-tech product.

As always, the chart includes both organic video views and paid advertising.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Candide Thovex Skis the World
NEW
ClientAudi
AgencyLowe StratŽus
Views this week35,774,528
Spot last weekNEW
2
Satisfying Unrolling and Expansion
NEW
ClientPurple
AgencyNA
Views this week30,589,984
Spot last weekNEW
3
Get Your Taxes Won
NEW
ClientH&R Block
AgencyNA
Views this week28,854,425
Spot last weekNEW
4
Anushka Spends a #DayWithPixel2
NA
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week24,778,421
Spot last weekNEW
5
Original is never finished 2018
NEW
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week20,502,208
Spot last weekNEW
6
Whopper Neutrality
NEW
ClientBurger King
AgencyNA
Views this week15,960,758
Spot last weekNEW
7
Meet iPhone X
Back on Chart
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week15,788,780
Spot last weekBack on Chart
8
Our Family
NEW
ClientCalvin Klein
AgencyNA
Views this week14,450,334
Spot last weekNEW
9
Build Better Every Day
NEW
ClientWells Fargo
AgencyNA
Views this week11,880,372
Spot last weekNEW
10
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime with Samsung Mall
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week11,759,354
Spot last weekNEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


