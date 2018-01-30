Burger King's Net Neutrality Stunt and a Mattress Unboxing Video Go Viral

You may be getting saturdated with teaser campaigns and even full Super Bowl ads released online already, but in the world of our Viral Video Chart, which compiles views in the week through Sunday, Super Bowl mania has not yet fully set in.

That gave Burger King the chance to rack up views for its clever video about net neutrality, of all things, and Purple to make hay from an unboxing video for a conspicuously non-tech product.

As always, the chart includes both organic video views and paid advertising.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Candide Thovex Skis the World NEW Client Audi Agency Lowe StratŽus Views this week 35,774,528 Spot last week NEW 2 Satisfying Unrolling and Expansion NEW Client Purple Agency NA Views this week 30,589,984 Spot last week NEW 3 Get Your Taxes Won NEW Client H&R Block Agency NA Views this week 28,854,425 Spot last week NEW 4 Anushka Spends a #DayWithPixel2 NA Client Google Agency NA Views this week 24,778,421 Spot last week NEW 5 Original is never finished 2018 NEW Client adidas Agency NA Views this week 20,502,208 Spot last week NEW 6 Whopper Neutrality NEW Client Burger King Agency NA Views this week 15,960,758 Spot last week NEW 7 Meet iPhone X Back on Chart Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 15,788,780 Spot last week Back on Chart 8 Our Family NEW Client Calvin Klein Agency NA Views this week 14,450,334 Spot last week NEW 9 Build Better Every Day NEW Client Wells Fargo Agency NA Views this week 11,880,372 Spot last week NEW 10 Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime with Samsung Mall NEW Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 11,759,354 Spot last week NEW