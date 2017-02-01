Tax Season Is Upon Us, and the Viral Video Chart

Youtube's Rewind video is once again at the top of this week's Viral Video Chart, which tallies counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.

But three campaigns on the chart this week reflect the upcoming calendar, following the start of the U.S. tax season and ahead of the April 15 tax deadline. Two come from the same marketer, TurboTax. Its "Relax" campaign, which features real-life celebrities asking whether they can deduct specific claims on their taxes, received more than 9.1 million views this week, according to Visible Measures. And its Humpty Dumpty-themed ads held their place at No. 5 on the chart this week, piling up more than 6.7 million views this week.

Credit Karma, meanwhile, accumulated more than 7.8 million views for its evocative campaign highlighting the difference between filing taxes in the U.S. and the U.K.

TurboTax plans an ad in Super Bowl LI this Sunday.

Also notable are two campaigns that focus on the inclusivity of people with disabilities. Samsung's India Service spot featuring one of its employees driving to a rural hostel for blind children received more than 15.5 million views this week. And Microsoft's football spot featuring the California School of the Deaf received more than 6.8 million views.