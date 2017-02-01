Tax Season Is Upon Us, and the Viral Video Chart

Youtube's Rewind video is once again at the top of this week's Viral Video Chart, which tallies counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.
But three campaigns on the chart this week reflect the upcoming calendar, following the start of the U.S. tax season and ahead of the April 15 tax deadline. Two come from the same marketer, TurboTax. Its "Relax" campaign, which features real-life celebrities asking whether they can deduct specific claims on their taxes, received more than 9.1 million views this week, according to Visible Measures. And its Humpty Dumpty-themed ads held their place at No. 5 on the chart this week, piling up more than 6.7 million views this week.
Credit Karma, meanwhile, accumulated more than 7.8 million views for its evocative campaign highlighting the difference between filing taxes in the U.S. and the U.K.
TurboTax plans an ad in Super Bowl LI this Sunday.
Also notable are two campaigns that focus on the inclusivity of people with disabilities. Samsung's India Service spot featuring one of its employees driving to a rural hostel for blind children received more than 15.5 million views this week. And Microsoft's football spot featuring the California School of the Deaf received more than 6.8 million views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.