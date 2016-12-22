Google and Facebook Compete for Best 2016 Recap Video

As 2016 draws to a close, the competition for the best end-of-year video intensifies.

"YouTube Rewind," a montage about key trends and influencers of 2016, won the top spot in its second week at 55 million views. Facebook's recap video that zeroed in on events of the year drew 26 million views. Facebook grabbed a third-place showing after the wildly popular clean-energy campaign video from Shell, which closed the week at 31 million views.

New on this week's chart is Google's "year in search." It starts off with big news events, including Brexit, the U.S. election, the Orlando shooting and Syria. Google's search box then appears amid images of hope set against the song "Light the Sky" by Grace Vanderwaal. The video attracted almost 9 million views. Other newcomers included Lipton's "Meet the Makers" (a profile of tea farmers), and WestJet's holiday campaign chronicling the company's efforts to revive Fort McMurray, Alberta, a community that saw many homes and buildings destroyed by a wildfire earlier this year.

The Viral Chart, courtesy of Visible Measures, uses both "organic" unpaid views and paid ad placements during the week through Sunday.