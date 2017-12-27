India Comes on Strong in Our Viral Video Chart

This week's Viral Video Chart is a little bit like the end of 2017 itself: a motley mix of holiday cheer, year-end reviews and big brands celebrating...the power of big brands. There is a suprise, though—the top spot goes to an unexpected contender: Myntra, an Indian fashion e-commerce company. In second place, no surprise: Shell spends big bucks to ensure that its song, "On Top of the World"—touting "cleaner" energy and sung by Jennifer Hudson, Pixie Lott, Luan Santana, Yemi Alade and Monali Thakur—gets the attention it wants.
As always, the chart includes both organic views, where consumers sought to watch a video, and views for paid advertising.
1
Myntra End of Reason Sale
NEW
ClientMyntra
AgencyNA
Views this week30,561,519
Spot last weekNEW
2
ClientShell
AgencyNA
Views this week21,456,594
Spot last week2
3
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week20,091,823
Spot last week4
4
Get in the Holiday Spirit with Chick-fil-A
58%
ClientChick-fil-A
AgencyNA
Views this week17,002,872
Spot last week6
5
YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017
-76%
ClientYouTube
AgencyNA
Views this week14,211,599
Spot last week1
6
ClientFacebook
AgencyNA
Views this week13,152,771
Spot last weekNEW
7
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week11,009,135
Spot last weekNEW
8
Dravid spends a #DayWithPixel2
-46%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week10,839,007
Spot last week3
9
Rolling with the Champion
Back on Chart
ClientUber
AgencyNA
Views this week9,519,033
Spot last weekBack on Chart
10
ClientFacebook
AgencyNA
Views this week9,387,862
Spot last weekNEW
Source: Visible Measures
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach
, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures
directly.