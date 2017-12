India Comes on Strong in Our Viral Video Chart

This week's Viral Video Chart is a little bit like the end of 2017 itself: a motley mix of holiday cheer, year-end reviews and big brands celebrating...the power of big brands. There is a suprise, though—the top spot goes to an unexpected contender: Myntra, an Indian fashion e-commerce company. In second place, no surprise: Shell spends big bucks to ensure that its song, "On Top of the World"—touting "cleaner" energy and sung by Jennifer Hudson, Pixie Lott, Luan Santana, Yemi Alade and Monali Thakur—gets the attention it wants.

As always, the chart includes both organic views, where consumers sought to watch a video, and views for paid advertising.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Myntra End of Reason Sale NEW Client Myntra Agency NA Views this week 30,561,519 Spot last week NEW 2 #makethefuture -42% Client Shell Agency NA Views this week 21,456,594 Spot last week 2 3 Project Fi 26% Client Google Agency NA Views this week 20,091,823 Spot last week 4 4 Get in the Holiday Spirit with Chick-fil-A 58% Client Chick-fil-A Agency NA Views this week 17,002,872 Spot last week 6 5 YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 -76% Client YouTube Agency NA Views this week 14,211,599 Spot last week 1 6 Lady Bikers NEW Client Facebook Agency NA Views this week 13,152,771 Spot last week NEW 7 Calling all Creators NEW Client adidas Agency NA Views this week 11,009,135 Spot last week NEW 8 Dravid spends a #DayWithPixel2 -46% Client Google Agency NA Views this week 10,839,007 Spot last week 3 9 Rolling with the Champion Back on Chart Client Uber Agency NA Views this week 9,519,033 Spot last week Back on Chart 10 Bethel NEW Client Facebook Agency NA Views this week 9,387,862 Spot last week NEW