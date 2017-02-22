Truth's Hard-Hitting '#StopProfiling' Makes Gains

While YouTube's "Rewind" continues to hold onto its throne atop the Viral Video Chart, anti-smoking crusader Truth enters the list at No. 3 with its finger-pointing "#StopProfiling" clip.
Actress, comedian and new Truth correspondent Amanda Seales quotes a recent study finding that low-income neighborhoods are more likely to have tobacco retailers near schools than other neighborhoods. Ms. Seales goes on to note Big Tobacco's Supreme Court efforts to keep advertising near schools. "It's not a coincidence; it's profiling," she says before encouraging viewers to "be the generation that ends smoking."
The campaign from 72andSunny launched on broadcast and digital in January and has racked up 10.5 million hits, according to Visible Measures, which as always is counting both organic and paid views. Media buying and planning on the Truth effort was handled by MDC's Assembly.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.