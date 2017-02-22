Truth's Hard-Hitting '#StopProfiling' Makes Gains

While YouTube's "Rewind" continues to hold onto its throne atop the Viral Video Chart, anti-smoking crusader Truth enters the list at No. 3 with its finger-pointing "#StopProfiling" clip.

Actress, comedian and new Truth correspondent Amanda Seales quotes a recent study finding that low-income neighborhoods are more likely to have tobacco retailers near schools than other neighborhoods. Ms. Seales goes on to note Big Tobacco's Supreme Court efforts to keep advertising near schools. "It's not a coincidence; it's profiling," she says before encouraging viewers to "be the generation that ends smoking."

The campaign from 72andSunny launched on broadcast and digital in January and has racked up 10.5 million hits, according to Visible Measures, which as always is counting both organic and paid views. Media buying and planning on the Truth effort was handled by MDC's Assembly.