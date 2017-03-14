#ConnectedSheCan Video Goes Viral for International Women's Day

Published on .

Vodafone's "#ConnectedSheCan" push accumulated 19.4 million views in the week through Tuesday, making it the most-seen video effort marking International Women's Day last week. The campaign, which urges viewers to share the video if they agree with helping women globally by connecting them, ranked third out of all brands' video campaigns for the week (excluding movie and videogame trailers).

As always, the chart counts both organic views and paid ads.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
LG G6 x Life's Good When You
NEW
LG
NA
Views this week: 29,086,869
Spot last week: NEW
2
This is a phone
5%
Leo Burnett Chicago
Views this week: 27,420,153
Spot last week: 1
3
International Women's Day
NEW
Vodafone
NA
Views this week: 19,401,940
Spot last week: NEW
4
#MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds
NEW
Microsoft
NA
Views this week: 15,142,702
Spot last week: NEW
5
Oscars 2017
3%
Cadillac
Views this week: 11,209,946
Spot last week: 4
6
LG G6
-18%
LG
NA
Views this week: 8,467,976
Spot last week: 5
7
Quick Recipe How-To's
-37%
Pillsbury
NA
Views this week: 7,651,648
Spot last week: 3
8
It's here. Meet your Google Assistant.
NEW
Google
NA
Views this week: 7,614,313
Spot last week: NEW
9
The Colors of Home
NEW
Lufthansa
NA
Views this week: 7,334,118
Spot last week: NEW
10
Unlimited
Back on Chart
McCann New York
Views this week: 6,576,812
Spot last week: Back on Chart
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
In this article:
Most Popular