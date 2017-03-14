ConnectedSheCan Video Goes Viral for International Women's Day

Vodafone's "#ConnectedSheCan" push accumulated 19.4 million views in the week through Tuesday, making it the most-seen video effort marking International Women's Day last week. The campaign, which urges viewers to share the video if they agree with helping women globally by connecting them, ranked third out of all brands' video campaigns for the week (excluding movie and videogame trailers).
As always, the chart counts both organic views and paid ads.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
