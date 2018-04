Seasons change: Spring fashion, air conditioners and s'mores hit the Viral Video Chart

As parts of the country work to finally shake off winter—New York City got 3 inches of snow on Monday—advertisers are looking to spring and even summer. H&M's vibrant dance video starring Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen to promote its spring line takes the top spot on our latest Viral Video Chart, which tallies the top campaigns by views in the week through Sunday. It's joined at the No. 3 spot by an effort for Panasonic air conditioners and at No. 6 by Hershey's, which posted a series of short ads summoning "#SmoresSeason."

As always, the chart includes both "organic" voluntary views by interested people and paid views such as pre-roll advertising.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Spring Collection 2018 NEW Client H&M Agency Adam & Eve/DDB Views this week 13,897,573 Spot last week NEW 2 See Creativity -24% Client adidas Agency NA Views this week 12,618,905 Spot last week 1 3 Panasonic Air Conditioners NEW Client Panasonic Agency NA Views this week 11,994,420 Spot last week NEW 4 Build Better Every Day Back on Chart Client Wells Fargo Agency NA Views this week 10,951,838 Spot last week Back on Chart 5 Hey Google NEW Client Google Agency NA Views this week 10,675,548 Spot last week NEW 6 #SmoresSeason NEW Client Hershey's Agency NA Views this week 8,950,442 Spot last week NEW 7 Dolby Cinematic Experience -15% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 8,835,901 Spot last week 2 8 Corporate Social Responsibility Back on Chart Client ICICI Bank Agency NA Views this week 7,634,431 Spot last week Back on Chart 9 Enhance Your Writing 12% Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 7,414,976 Spot last week 6 10 The Camera. Reimagined. 7% Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 6,654,934 Spot last week 7