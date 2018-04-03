×
Seasons change: Spring fashion, air conditioners and s'mores hit the Viral Video Chart

Published on .

As parts of the country work to finally shake off winter—New York City got 3 inches of snow on Monday—advertisers are looking to spring and even summer. H&M's vibrant dance video starring Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen to promote its spring line takes the top spot on our latest Viral Video Chart, which tallies the top campaigns by views in the week through Sunday. It's joined at the No. 3 spot by an effort for Panasonic air conditioners and at No. 6 by Hershey's, which posted a series of short ads summoning "#SmoresSeason."

As always, the chart includes both "organic" voluntary views by interested people and paid views such as pre-roll advertising.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Spring Collection 2018
NEW
ClientH&M
AgencyAdam & Eve/DDB
Views this week13,897,573
Spot last weekNEW
2
See Creativity
-24%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week12,618,905
Spot last week1
3
Panasonic Air Conditioners
NEW
ClientPanasonic
AgencyNA
Views this week11,994,420
Spot last weekNEW
4
Build Better Every Day
Back on Chart
ClientWells Fargo
AgencyNA
Views this week10,951,838
Spot last weekBack on Chart
5
Hey Google
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week10,675,548
Spot last weekNEW
6
#SmoresSeason
NEW
ClientHershey's
AgencyNA
Views this week8,950,442
Spot last weekNEW
7
Dolby Cinematic Experience
-15%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week8,835,901
Spot last week2
8
Corporate Social Responsibility
Back on Chart
ClientICICI Bank
AgencyNA
Views this week7,634,431
Spot last weekBack on Chart
9
Enhance Your Writing
12%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week7,414,976
Spot last week6
10
The Camera. Reimagined.
7%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week6,654,934
Spot last week7
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


