Seasons change: Spring fashion, air conditioners and s'mores hit the Viral Video Chart

As parts of the country work to finally shake off winter—New York City got 3 inches of snow on Monday—advertisers are looking to spring and even summer. H&M's vibrant dance video starring Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen to promote its spring line takes the top spot on our latest Viral Video Chart, which tallies the top campaigns by views in the week through Sunday. It's joined at the No. 3 spot by an effort for Panasonic air conditioners and at No. 6 by Hershey's, which posted a series of short ads summoning "#SmoresSeason."
As always, the chart includes both "organic" voluntary views by interested people and paid views such as pre-roll advertising.
