Led by Louis Vuitton, Fashion Brands Storm Digital Video

Three fashion brands -- Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Mango -- take unusual prominence in this week's chart of the top branded videos. But don't worry, regulars like Samsung and LG showed up to represent as well.
Our Viral Video Chart, compiled by Visible Measures, includes both paid and organic views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.