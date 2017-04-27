×
Led by Louis Vuitton, Fashion Brands Storm Digital Video

Published on .

Three fashion brands -- Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Mango -- take unusual prominence in this week's chart of the top branded videos. But don't worry, regulars like Samsung and LG showed up to represent as well.

Our Viral Video Chart, compiled by Visible Measures, includes both paid and organic views.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
#LiftTheFeeling
NEW
Coca-Cola
NA
Views this week: 21,396,831
Spot last week: NEW
2
Masters
NEW
Louis Vuitton
NA
Views this week: 11,047,366
Spot last week: NEW
3
Committed Collection
NEW
Mango
NA
Views this week: 10,475,573
Spot last week: NEW
4
Unbox Your Phone
3%
NA
Views this week: 10,384,425
Spot last week: 6
5
Gabrielle Bag
-37%
CHANEL
NA
Views this week: 10,316,115
Spot last week: 3
6
OMEGA in Space
NEW
OMEGA
NA
Views this week: 10,133,567
Spot last week: NEW
7
Shackleton's Return
NEW
NA
Views this week: 7,680,439
Spot last week: NEW
8
LG G6 x Life's Good When You
Back on Chart
LG
NA
Views this week: 6,823,253
Spot last week: Back on Chart
9
LG G6
Back on Chart
LG
Horzon Media
Views this week: 6,433,445
Spot last week: Back on Chart
10
Sour Patch Kids Tropical
NEW
Sour Patch Kids
NA
Views this week: 6,407,532
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
