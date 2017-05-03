×
Heineken's 'Social Experiment' Racks Up Views

If Heineken sought to draw buzz and eyeballs with its "Open Your World" clip, mission accomplished. Released late last month, the short film shows what happens when strangers with opposing beliefs are paired and tasked to build a bar. After the bar is assembled, the participants' views are revealed and they're allowed to leave or talk it out over a beer. The work seems to have resonated with viewers. Debuting at No. 3 on the Viral Video Chart, the clip clocks in with 9.7 million views.

Our VVC, compiled by Visible Measures, includes both paid and organic views.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
206%
Hyundai
NA
Views this week: 23,479,158
Spot last week: 7
2
Tiger Beer
NA
Views this week: 14,225,037
Spot last week: NEW
3
Worlds Apart
NEW
Heineken
Publicis London
Views this week: 9,712,092
Spot last week: NEW
4
Gabrielle Bag
-8%
CHANEL
NA
Views this week: 9,526,450
Spot last week: 5
5
KKW X KYLIE
NEW
Kylie Cosmetics
NA
Views this week: 8,844,936
Spot last week: NEW
6
Amazon App
Back on Chart
Amazon
NA
Views this week: 7,925,136
Spot last week: Back on Chart
7
Masters
-29%
Louis Vuitton
NA
Views this week: 7,794,362
Spot last week: 2
8
LG G6 Dance Battle
Back on Chart
LG
LG G6 Dance Battle
Views this week: 5,562,815
Spot last week: Back on Chart
9
Our Town
NEW
Jack Daniel's
Arnold Worldwide
Views this week: 4,986,482
Spot last week: NEW
10
Happy Hour With Coworkers
NEW
Bud Light
Wieden + Kennedy New York
Views this week: 4,473,342
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
