Heineken's 'Social Experiment' Racks Up Views

If Heineken sought to draw buzz and eyeballs with its "Open Your World" clip, mission accomplished. Released late last month, the short film shows what happens when strangers with opposing beliefs are paired and tasked to build a bar. After the bar is assembled, the participants' views are revealed and they're allowed to leave or talk it out over a beer. The work seems to have resonated with viewers. Debuting at No. 3 on the Viral Video Chart, the clip clocks in with 9.7 million views.
