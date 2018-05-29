LG's spot is back on top, but we don't care, we like H&M's

"LG Nano Cell Super Challenge," for the brand's wider field-of-vision technology, is back on top, and not to knock the star power of pro-footballer Kaká, but maybe it's fair to say the chart is sometimes more about paid placements than the magic of sharing. (Witness No. 4, also filled by LG, but for a branding spot called "Innovation Story," an overly long tale about a man who's bad at math—we got all sad until we realized who needs math, he's doing fine, his house is packed with innovative LG products—and No. 9, a conventional summer sales event ad for Kia.)

A bright spot and new to the chart is H&M's "Under the Sun," which is travel porn that actually seems less aspirational than within reach, and which makes the clothes look pretty darn good.

As always, the view counts in the chart reflect both organic views, the sort of thing people envision when someone says "viral," and paid views, in which videos appear as ads in other content.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 LG Nano Cell Super Challenge 7% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 40,056,502 Spot last week 1 2 Galaxy J6 NEW Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 21,552,772 Spot last week NEW 3 Unlock Back on Chart Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 18,212,655 Spot last week Back on Chart 4 LG Innovation Story 3% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 18,074,337 Spot last week 2 5 The Big Move NEW Client Honda Agency NA Views this week 16,241,532 Spot last week NEW 6 Dolby Cinematic Experience -10% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 14,635,863 Spot last week 3 7 OnePlus 6 Launch 27% Client OnePlus Agency NA Views this week 10,763,403 Spot last week 5 8 Under the Sun NEW Client H&M Agency NA Views this week 6,056,831 Spot last week NEW 9 2018 America's Best Value Summer Sales Event 20% Client Kia Agency NA Views this week 5,158,330 Spot last week 8 10 Essential Mist 2% Client Air Wick Agency NA Views this week 4,882,008 Spot last week 7