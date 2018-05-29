×
LG's spot is back on top, but we don't care, we like H&M's

Published on .

"LG Nano Cell Super Challenge," for the brand's wider field-of-vision technology, is back on top, and not to knock the star power of pro-footballer Kaká, but maybe it's fair to say the chart is sometimes more about paid placements than the magic of sharing. (Witness No. 4, also filled by LG, but for a branding spot called "Innovation Story," an overly long tale about a man who's bad at math—we got all sad until we realized who needs math, he's doing fine, his house is packed with innovative LG products—and No. 9, a conventional summer sales event ad for Kia.)

A bright spot and new to the chart is H&M's "Under the Sun," which is travel porn that actually seems less aspirational than within reach, and which makes the clothes look pretty darn good.

As always, the view counts in the chart reflect both organic views, the sort of thing people envision when someone says "viral," and paid views, in which videos appear as ads in other content.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
LG Nano Cell Super Challenge
7%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week40,056,502
Spot last week1
2
Galaxy J6
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week21,552,772
Spot last weekNEW
3
Unlock
Back on Chart
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week18,212,655
Spot last weekBack on Chart
4
LG Innovation Story
3%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week18,074,337
Spot last week2
5
The Big Move
NEW
ClientHonda
AgencyNA
Views this week16,241,532
Spot last weekNEW
6
Dolby Cinematic Experience
-10%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week14,635,863
Spot last week3
7
OnePlus 6 Launch
27%
ClientOnePlus
AgencyNA
Views this week10,763,403
Spot last week5
8
Under the Sun
NEW
ClientH&M
AgencyNA
Views this week6,056,831
Spot last weekNEW
9
2018 America's Best Value Summer Sales Event
20%
ClientKia
AgencyNA
Views this week5,158,330
Spot last week8
10
Essential Mist
2%
ClientAir Wick
AgencyNA
Views this week4,882,008
Spot last week7
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


