Holy building blocks! Flight safety film with Lego Batman tops Viral Video Chart

Here's an in-flight safety video that people actually want to see. Turkish Airlines' clever in-flight safety film featuring Lego Batman characters has aced the Viral Video Chart for the week of August 13, soaring from No. 10 to first spot.

With that, it unseats Adidas' "Team Mode" commercial, which moves to second place, just ahead of a new entry from Groupon featuring Tiffany Haddish, who isn't playing around.

The view counts for the Viral Video Chart include both organic views and paid ads.

Turkish Airlines: Airlines safety video with Lego Movie characters 18 Credit: Turkish Airlines