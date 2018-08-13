Holy building blocks! Flight safety film with Lego Batman tops Viral Video Chart
Published on .
Here's an in-flight safety video that people actually want to see. Turkish Airlines' clever in-flight safety film featuring Lego Batman characters has aced the Viral Video Chart for the week of August 13, soaring from No. 10 to first spot.
With that, it unseats Adidas' "Team Mode" commercial, which moves to second place, just ahead of a new entry from Groupon featuring Tiffany Haddish, who isn't playing around.
The view counts for the Viral Video Chart include both organic views and paid ads.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.