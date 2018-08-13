Holy building blocks! Flight safety film with Lego Batman tops Viral Video Chart

Here's an in-flight safety video that people actually want to see. Turkish Airlines' clever in-flight safety film featuring Lego Batman characters has aced the Viral Video Chart for the week of August 13, soaring from No. 10 to first spot.

With that, it unseats Adidas' "Team Mode" commercial, which moves to second place, just ahead of a new entry from Groupon featuring Tiffany Haddish, who isn't playing around.

The view counts for the Viral Video Chart include both organic views and paid ads.

Turkish Airlines: Airlines safety video with Lego Movie characters 18
Turkish Airlines: Airlines safety video with Lego Movie characters 18 Credit: Turkish Airlines

1
Safety Video with the LEGO Movie Characters
91%
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week10,643,674
Spot last week10
2
Team Mode
-37%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week9,661,540
Spot last week1
3
Groupon 2018 With Tiffany Haddish
NEW
ClientGroupon
AgencyNA
Views this week9,083,879
Spot last weekNEW
4
Add On Advantage
-4%
ClientExpedia
AgencyNA
Views this week8,902,244
Spot last week3
5
Samsung Galaxy Note9: Official Introduction
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week7,968,272
Spot last weekNEW
6
Made Defiant: Ten Years
-1%
ClientBeats by Dre
AgencyNA
Views this week7,315,310
Spot last week6
7
Write the Future
Back on Chart
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week7,261,157
Spot last weekBack on Chart
8
Investing in Our Communities
10%
ClientWells Fargo
AgencyNA
Views this week6,287,468
Spot last week8
9
What's It Gonna Take To Get You To Switch
6%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week5,965,772
Spot last week9
10
Breitling Surfer Squad
NEW
ClientBreitling
AgencyNA
Views this week5,936,153
Spot last weekNEW
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.

