Apple Holds Its Lead in Digital Video Views

Published on .

Apple's online video campaign for the new iPhone 8 continued to accumulate more views than any other brand campaign in the week through Monday, again topping rival efforts from digital video powers including Samsung, LG and Google in our chart tallied by Visible Measures.

As usual, however, a few marketers from outside consumer tech world elbowed their way into the upper ranks of marketing videos. This time the interlopers were represented by Ford, the online retailer Myntra and Dior, with its campaign starring Natalie Portman (more on the latest installment here).

As ever, the weekly Viral Video Chart includes both "organic" views initiated by consumers and paid views for video ads placed online.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
iPhone 8
-17%
Apple
NA
Views this week: 27,887,662
Spot last week: 1
2
Astronaut Film
Back on Chart
LG
NA
Views this week: 24,767,216
Spot last week: Back on Chart
3
Feel the picture. Feel the love.
1%
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 15,946,349
Spot last week: 8
4
Linear Refrigerator
-10%
LG
NA
Views this week: 12,131,578
Spot last week: 10
5
Google Duo: Simple Video Calling
NEW
Google
NA
Views this week: 9,730,917
Spot last week: NEW
6
Android Oreo
Back on Chart
Android
NA
Views this week: 8,672,248
Spot last week: Back on Chart
7
Myntra Celebrates Flipkart's The Big Billion Days
NEW
Myntra
NA
Views this week: 8,620,583
Spot last week: NEW
8
Nano Cell Super Match
-34%
LG
Krema Worldwide, Seoul
Views this week: 7,484,760
Spot last week: Back on Chart
9
Head to Head
NEW
Ford
NA
Views this week: 6,802,832
Spot last week: NEW
10
Miss Dior
Back on Chart
Dior
NA
Views this week: 6,496,348
Spot last week: Back on Chart
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


