Apple Holds Its Lead in Digital Video Views

Apple's online video campaign for the new iPhone 8 continued to accumulate more views than any other brand campaign in the week through Monday, again topping rival efforts from digital video powers including Samsung, LG and Google in our chart tallied by Visible Measures.

As usual, however, a few marketers from outside consumer tech world elbowed their way into the upper ranks of marketing videos. This time the interlopers were represented by Ford, the online retailer Myntra and Dior, with its campaign starring Natalie Portman (more on the latest installment here).

As ever, the weekly Viral Video Chart includes both "organic" views initiated by consumers and paid views for video ads placed online.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 iPhone 8 -17% Apple NA Views this week: 27,887,662 Spot last week: 1 2 Astronaut Film Back on Chart LG NA Views this week: 24,767,216 Spot last week: Back on Chart 3 Feel the picture. Feel the love. 1% Samsung NA Views this week: 15,946,349 Spot last week: 8 4 Linear Refrigerator -10% LG NA Views this week: 12,131,578 Spot last week: 10 5 Google Duo: Simple Video Calling NEW Google NA Views this week: 9,730,917 Spot last week: NEW 6 Android Oreo Back on Chart Android NA Views this week: 8,672,248 Spot last week: Back on Chart 7 Myntra Celebrates Flipkart's The Big Billion Days NEW Myntra NA Views this week: 8,620,583 Spot last week: NEW 8 Nano Cell Super Match -34% LG Krema Worldwide, Seoul Views this week: 7,484,760 Spot last week: Back on Chart 9 Head to Head NEW Ford NA Views this week: 6,802,832 Spot last week: NEW 10 Miss Dior Back on Chart Dior NA Views this week: 6,496,348 Spot last week: Back on Chart