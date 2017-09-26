Apple Holds Its Lead in Digital Video Views

Apple's online video campaign for the new iPhone 8 continued to accumulate more views than any other brand campaign in the week through Monday, again topping rival efforts from digital video powers including Samsung, LG and Google in our chart tallied by Visible Measures.
As usual, however, a few marketers from outside consumer tech world elbowed their way into the upper ranks of marketing videos. This time the interlopers were represented by Ford, the online retailer Myntra and Dior, with its campaign starring Natalie Portman (more on the latest installment here).
As ever, the weekly Viral Video Chart includes both "organic" views initiated by consumers and paid views for video ads placed online.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
