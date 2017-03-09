Samsung Hooks Viewers With 'This Is a Phone'

There's a new king in town. After months atop the Viral Video Chart, YouTube's "Rewind" has been dethroned by Samsung's "This Is a Phone" spot. The sleek 30-second ad promotes the upcoming Galaxy S8, slated for release March 29.

Another notable making its entry this week is KFC's "The Clean Eating Burger," a silly clean eating how-to parody that, under the surface, is a promo for the chicken chain's Dirty Louisiana Sandwich.

See the full chart and videos below.