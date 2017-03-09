Samsung Hooks Viewers With 'This Is a Phone'

There's a new king in town. After months atop the Viral Video Chart, YouTube's "Rewind" has been dethroned by Samsung's "This Is a Phone" spot. The sleek 30-second ad promotes the upcoming Galaxy S8, slated for release March 29.
Another notable making its entry this week is KFC's "The Clean Eating Burger," a silly clean eating how-to parody that, under the surface, is a promo for the chicken chain's Dirty Louisiana Sandwich.
See the full chart and videos below.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
