Samsung Hooks Viewers With 'This Is a Phone'

Published on .

There's a new king in town. After months atop the Viral Video Chart, YouTube's "Rewind" has been dethroned by Samsung's "This Is a Phone" spot. The sleek 30-second ad promotes the upcoming Galaxy S8, slated for release March 29.

Another notable making its entry this week is KFC's "The Clean Eating Burger," a silly clean eating how-to parody that, under the surface, is a promo for the chicken chain's Dirty Louisiana Sandwich.

See the full chart and videos below.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
This is a phone
NEW
NA
Views this week: 26,196,976
Spot last week: NEW
2
YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge
-53%
YouTube
NA
Views this week: 21,564,541
Spot last week: 1
3
Quick Recipe How-To's
Back on Chart
Pillsbury
NA
Views this week: 12,232,281
Spot last week: Back on Chart
4
Oscars 2017
NEW
Cadillac
Views this week: 10,936,017
Spot last week: NEW
5
LG G6
25%
LG
NA
Views this week: 10,306,927
Spot last week: 6
6
Clean Eating Burger
NEW
KFC
NA
Views this week: 9,722,207
Spot last week: NEW
7
#ReleaseThePressure
Back on Chart
Mirinda
Views this week: 8,542,215
Spot last week: Back on Chart
8
The Receipt
NEW
NA
Views this week: 8,177,344
Spot last week: NEW
9
The Best Things In Life Are Free
9%
Walmart
NA
Views this week: 6,982,741
Spot last week: 9
10
The Rest of Us
NEW
Samsung
NA
Views this week: 6,936,640
Spot last week: NEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
In this article:
Most Popular