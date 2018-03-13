×
Wells Fargo Continues Digital Video Rampage, at the Expense of Apple, Samsung and Adidas

Published on .

Wells Fargo returns to the top of the Viral Video Chart this week with its prosaic campaign about mobile banking app features ("You know you can use that phone to call me," grandma says), accumulating 35.4 million views on top of last week's 21.7 million. Sorry, FKA Twigs and Spike Jonze: Your visually striking Apple HomePod ad, new on the chart this week at No. 9, can't match that.

The results are a reminder that, as always, our chart includes both "organic" views by eager viewers and paid views likely generated as pre-roll or other digital advertising.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Build Better Every Day
63%
ClientWells Fargo
AgencyNA
Views this week35,369,886
Spot last week1
2
The Camera. Reimagined.
37%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week15,888,281
Spot last week3
3
International Women's Day
NA
ClientHyundai
AgencyNA
Views this week14,055,615
Spot last weekNEW
4
See Creativity
NA
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week10,179,913
Spot last weekNEW
5
Celebrating Masters of Cinema
NA
ClientRolex
AgencyNA
Views this week10,009,417
Spot last weekNEW
6
Enhance Your Writing
-16%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week7,125,084
Spot last week5
7
Raw Egg Test
65%
ClientPurple
AgencyHarmon Brothers
Views this week6,824,524
Spot last weekBack on Chart
8
The Little Details are a Big Deal
NA
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week6,551,127
Spot last weekNEW
9
Welcome Home
NA
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week6,449,942
Spot last weekNEW
10
Choose Go
-49%
ClientNike
AgencyMust Be Something
Views this week6,352,609
Spot last week2
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


