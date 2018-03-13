Wells Fargo Continues Digital Video Rampage, at the Expense of Apple, Samsung and Adidas

Wells Fargo returns to the top of the Viral Video Chart this week with its prosaic campaign about mobile banking app features ("You know you can use that phone to call me," grandma says), accumulating 35.4 million views on top of last week's 21.7 million. Sorry, FKA Twigs and Spike Jonze: Your visually striking Apple HomePod ad, new on the chart this week at No. 9, can't match that.
The results are a reminder that, as always, our chart includes both "organic" views by eager viewers and paid views likely generated as pre-roll or other digital advertising.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
