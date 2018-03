Wells Fargo Continues Digital Video Rampage, at the Expense of Apple, Samsung and Adidas

Wells Fargo returns to the top of the Viral Video Chart this week with its prosaic campaign about mobile banking app features ("You know you can use that phone to call me," grandma says), accumulating 35.4 million views on top of last week's 21.7 million. Sorry, FKA Twigs and Spike Jonze: Your visually striking Apple HomePod ad, new on the chart this week at No. 9, can't match that.

The results are a reminder that, as always, our chart includes both "organic" views by eager viewers and paid views likely generated as pre-roll or other digital advertising.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Build Better Every Day 63% Client Wells Fargo Agency NA Views this week 35,369,886 Spot last week 1 2 The Camera. Reimagined. 37% Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 15,888,281 Spot last week 3 3 International Women's Day NA Client Hyundai Agency NA Views this week 14,055,615 Spot last week NEW 4 See Creativity NA Client adidas Agency NA Views this week 10,179,913 Spot last week NEW 5 Celebrating Masters of Cinema NA Client Rolex Agency NA Views this week 10,009,417 Spot last week NEW 6 Enhance Your Writing -16% Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 7,125,084 Spot last week 5 7 Raw Egg Test 65% Client Purple Agency Harmon Brothers Views this week 6,824,524 Spot last week Back on Chart 8 The Little Details are a Big Deal NA Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 6,551,127 Spot last week NEW 9 Welcome Home NA Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 6,449,942 Spot last week NEW 10 Choose Go -49% Client Nike Agency Must Be Something Views this week 6,352,609 Spot last week 2