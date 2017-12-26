Year in Review: The Top 10 Digital Video Campaigns of 2017

YouTube's 'Rewind' video roundup of 2017. Credit: YouTube

The most-viewed brand video of 2017 was about, well, video in 2017.

The latest of YouTube's annual "Rewind" videos plays on popular uploads of the year, often with a musical theme, including megahits "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi with Daddy Yankee and Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." That's a lot to overcome for even tech brands like Samsung, regular staples of online video campaigns.

As our Creativity report noted when YouTube released the video, encompassing the year's good and bad proved tricky:

While the film takes a moment mid-way through to briefly and quietly acknowledge big news such as the hurricanes and mass shootings, it shies away from Trump, Russia and movements like #metoo. While the point may be to look more positively to the future, all the happy-making feels a bit tone-deaf considering the dramatic events that affected the world all year long.

As always, the ranking here by Visible Measures reflects both organic views, the kind of voluntary viewing you think of when you hear "viral video," and paid video ads.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 Client YouTube Agency NA Views 215,912,657 Release Date 12/4/17 2 Nano Cell Super Match Client LG Agency Krema Worldwide, Seoul Views 192,982,725 Release Date 5/17/17 3 Samsung Cares for a Safe India Client Samsung Agency Cheil India Views 150,403,440 Release Date 6/23/17 4 Do Bigger Things Client Samsung Agency NA Views 139,951,243 Release Date 8/14/17 5 #DadsForDaughters Client Samsung Agency Cheil India Views 132,457,464 Release Date 9/1/17 6 Chris Evans Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room Client Omaze Agency NA Views 130,680,970 Release Date 1/19/17 7 John Cena Loves the Internet Client Cricket Wireless Agency Shareability Views 123,808,119 Release Date 8/11/17 8 Head to Head Client Ford Agency NA Views 123,297,547 Release Date 3/30/17 9 LG G6 Client LG Agency Horizon Media Views 118,649,389 Release Date 2/21/17 10 50 Nights to 50 Classic Stories Client Shell Agency NA Views 113,171,099 Release Date 10/10/17