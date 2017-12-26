×
Year in Review: The Top 10 Digital Video Campaigns of 2017

Published on .

YouTube's 'Rewind' video roundup of 2017.
YouTube's 'Rewind' video roundup of 2017. Credit: YouTube

The most-viewed brand video of 2017 was about, well, video in 2017.

The latest of YouTube's annual "Rewind" videos plays on popular uploads of the year, often with a musical theme, including megahits "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi with Daddy Yankee and Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." That's a lot to overcome for even tech brands like Samsung, regular staples of online video campaigns.

As our Creativity report noted when YouTube released the video, encompassing the year's good and bad proved tricky:

While the film takes a moment mid-way through to briefly and quietly acknowledge big news such as the hurricanes and mass shootings, it shies away from Trump, Russia and movements like #metoo. While the point may be to look more positively to the future, all the happy-making feels a bit tone-deaf considering the dramatic events that affected the world all year long.

As always, the ranking here by Visible Measures reflects both organic views, the kind of voluntary viewing you think of when you hear "viral video," and paid video ads.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017
ClientYouTube
AgencyNA
Views215,912,657
Release Date12/4/17
2
Nano Cell Super Match
ClientLG
AgencyKrema Worldwide, Seoul
Views192,982,725
Release Date5/17/17
3
Samsung Cares for a Safe India
ClientSamsung
AgencyCheil India
Views150,403,440
Release Date6/23/17
4
Do Bigger Things
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views139,951,243
Release Date8/14/17
5
#DadsForDaughters
ClientSamsung
AgencyCheil India
Views132,457,464
Release Date9/1/17
6
Chris Evans Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room
ClientOmaze
AgencyNA
Views130,680,970
Release Date1/19/17
7
John Cena Loves the Internet
ClientCricket Wireless
AgencyShareability
Views123,808,119
Release Date8/11/17
8
Head to Head
ClientFord
AgencyNA
Views123,297,547
Release Date3/30/17
9
LG G6
ClientLG
AgencyHorizon Media
Views118,649,389
Release Date2/21/17
10
50 Nights to 50 Classic Stories
ClientShell
AgencyNA
Views113,171,099
Release Date10/10/17
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


