Creativity Top 5: The Best Brand Ideas of the Week

In this week's edition of Top 5, fast-feeders head for space and leverage urban myths; Pedigree recounts an obscure George Washington story; Heineken bonds people with opposing views; and MACMA delivers another eye-opening approach to promoting breast cancer awareness.

See more breakthrough brand ideas at Creativity-online.com.

Credits:

MACMA: Everybody Loves Boobs

Agency: David Buenos Aires

Executive Creative Director: Joaquin Cubria

Executive Creative Director: Ignacio Ferioli

Copywriter: Tomás O´Gorman

Art Director: Guillermo Aliaga Pueyrredon

General Account Director: Emanuel Abeijon

Account Director: Lucila Castellani

Account Executive: Florencia Scrimaglia

Head of Production: Brenda Morrison Fell

Agency Producer: Florencia Albizzati

Post Production Agency: Ana Svarz

Director: 1985

Production Company: LANDIA

Executive Producer: Adrian D'Amario

Producer: Diego Dutil

Director of Photography: Juan Magliore

Composed Music and English version: Massive Music

Spanish Version & Mix: Swing Música & Audio Post

Editor: Tomás Basile

Post House: Juan Solo

Post House: Da8

Color: Jorge Russo

Color: Alejandro Armaleo

Post Production: Julian Lopez Coppola

E-commerce Developer: Movile

PR Agency: URBAN Grupo de Comunicación

Advertiser's Supervisor: Irene Marcet

Advertiser's Supervisor: Marta Mattiussi

Advertiser's Supervisor: Isabel Geraige

Advertiser's Supervisor: Julieta Gomez

KFC: Announcement Zinger

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Creative Director: Jason Kreher

Copywriter: Heather Ryder

Art Director: Devin Gillespie

Producer: Jennifer Fiske

Account Team: Jesse Johnson

Account Team: Kate Rutkowski

Account Team: Lindsay Varquez

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Andreas Nilsson

Executive Producer: Holly Vega

Line Producer: Jay Veal

Director of Photography: Lasse Frank

Editorial Company: Joint Editorial

Editor: Steve Sprinkel

Post Producer: Jen Milano

Post Executive Producer: Leslie Carthy

VFX Company: Joint Editorial

Lead Flame Artist: Leif Peterson

Flame Artist: Robert Murdock

VFX Set Supervisor: Pilon Lectez

VFX Exec. Producer: Rebekah Koerbel

Titles/Graphics: Woodshop

Music & Sound Company: Joint Editorial

Sound Mixer: Noah Woodburn

Song: APM "Be a Hero"

Mix Company: Joint Editorial

Mixer: Noah Woodburn

Heineken: Worlds Apart

Agency: Publicis London

Global Chief Creative Officer: Bruno Bertelli

Executive Creative Director: Dave Monk

Executive Creative Director: Cristiana Boccassini

Heineken Global Digital Creative Director: Milos Obradovic

Heineken Creative Director: Marcus Iles

Creative: Seb Howling

Creative: Dom Desmond

Creative: Mark Daw

Creative: Rudhraigh McGrath

Account Team: Trent Patterson

Account Team: David Pagnoni

Account Team: Derek Muller

Account Team: Katherine Thompson

Account Team: Elzabe Buys

Planner: Sol Ghafoor

Planner: James Moore

Planner: Chris Turner

Head of Production: Colin Hickson

Project Management: Kym Adams

Project Management: Michael Fitzgerald

Design Team: Andy Breese

Design Team: Teju Sanusi

Design Team: Elisa Fuentes

Chatbot Partner: Twyla

Media Agency: MediaVest

Production Company: RSA

Director: Toby Dye

Editor: Julian Eguiguren

Producer: Ben Porter

Post Production Company: MPC

Pedigree: Howe's Dog

Agency: BBDO New York

Director: Noam Murro

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Chief Creative Officer: David Lubars

Chief Creative Officer: Greg Hahn

Executive Creative Director: Greg Ketchum

Executive Creative Director: Tom Godici

Senior Creative Director: Greg Gerstner

Creative Director: Banks Noel

Copywriter: Kevin Mulroy

Art Director: Bianca Guimaraes

Head of Integrated Production: David Rolfe

Executive Producer: Diane Hill

Head of Music Production: Rani Vaz

Senior Account Director: Sally Nathans

Account Director: Elizabeth Kelberg

Account Executive: Michael Miles

Group Planning Director: Annemarie Norris

Communication Planning Director: Sean Stogner

Communication Planning Director: Emily Rydin

Director: Noam Murro

Director of Photography: Peter Deming

Editorial: Works

Editor: Ben Jordan

Audio Mix: Heard City

Mixer: Evan Mangiamele

Music Company: Screen Sound Alliance

Composer: Robert Miller

Sound Design: Barking Owl Sound

Sound Designer: Morgan Johnson

Telecine Company: Company 3

Telecine Artist: Tom Poole

VFX Finish Company: The Mill

Conform Artist: Mikey Smith

History: Historical Society Of Pennsylvania

Historian: Joaquin Moreland Sender

McDonald's: Search It

Agency: We Are Unlimited