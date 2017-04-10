Creativity Top 5: The Best Brand Ideas of the Past Week

Most Popular
This week, beverage packaging gets super interesting at the hands of Skol and Coca-Cola; Geico sees its biggest (and cutest) brand tie-up to date; the ACLU delivers a simple but powerful statement about the First Amendment; and fast-food giants push forward with innovative moves in the gaming world.
