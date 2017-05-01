Creativity Top 5: The Best Brand Ideas of the Week

In this week's edition, nachos spell the end of the world for Goya, Gorillaz debuts an awesome app, a Trump impersonator calls out "failing" news organizations, Ikea throws shade at its high-end copycat and HP creates a moving film to promote its diversity efforts.
See more breakthrough brand ideas at Creativity-online.com.
Credits:
Ikea: The Original Frakta
Agency: ACNE
Creative Director: Johan Holmgren
Creative: Tiago Pinho
Creative: Isaac Bonnier
Creative: Joel Lindblad
Creative: David Aronson
Photographer: Anders Kylberg
Comedy Central: Fake News Ads
Agency: In-house
HP: We'll Be in Touch
Agency: Fred & Farid New York
Chief Creative Officer: Fred & Farid
Creative Director: Laurent Leccia
Brand Supervisor: Antonio Lucio
Brand Supervisor: Karen Kahn
Brand Supervisor: Lesley Slaton Brown
Brand Supervisor: Tom Suiter
Agency Supervisor: Fred & Farid
Agency Supervisor: Francois Grouiller
Agency Supervisor: Lisa Rosario
Agency Supervisor: Amanda Hellman
Art Director: Jessie Bowers
Executive Producer: Erik Iversen
Executive Producer: Damon Webster
Production Company: The Devil You Know
Producer: Don Block
Director: Nan
Director of Photography: Matt Batchelor
Editor: Micah Scarpelli
Editorial Company: Uppercut NYC
Music: Storefront
Music: APM
Post Production: Uppercut NYC
Mix: Heard City
Art Director: Jon Barco
Deutsche Telekom: Lenz App
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi London
Regional Executive Creative Director: Jan Teulingkx
Creative Director: Franki Goodwin
Creative Director: Will John
Creative: Bruno Di Lucca Goncalves
Creative: Tom Cleeland
Creative: Will Millner
Creative: Harriet Ronn
Creative: Barney Spiro
Head of Design: Bruno Di Lucca Goncalves
Design Lead: Daniel Reeve
Design Lead: Talveer Uppal
Design Lead: Tomek Drozdowski
Head of Planning: Sam Wise
International Client Services Director: Clare Shaw
Business Leader: Sam Grischotti
Account Manager: Vitor Forte
Freelance Account Director: Anne Schlicht
Project Manager: Hitomi Kato-Moore
Media Buying Agency: Mediacom
Media Planner: Kari Jackson-Kloenther
Media Planner: Evan Depko
Media Planner: Andreea Milea
Media Planner: Jeppe Fischer-Mogensen
PR Agency: Proud Robinson
Film Production Company: Strangelove
Executive Producer: Tai Thittichai
Executive Producer: Sophia Rothbart
Producer: Rhun Francis
Animation Production Company: Passion Pictures
Producer: Matt Saxton
Executive Producer: Cara Speller
Director: Papaya Dog
Production Company: Spindle
Editor: Papaya Dog
Editor: Ben Crook
Editorial Company: Speade
Agency Film Producer: Lisa Mason
Post Production Company: Coffee & TV
Audio Post Production: Sam Farr
Audio Post Production Company: Ravenscourt Studios
Goya: Nachos
Agency: Dieste
Chief Creative Officer: Ciro Sarmiento
Client: Goya
Director: Andres Salmoyraghi
Production Company: Rebolucion
Associate Creative Director: Marina Cuesta
Senior Art Director: Jesse Echevarría
Copywriter: Marta Matías
Art Director: Rocío Ramírez
Account Director: Mageline Concepcion
Account Executive: Jenny Gomez
Producer: Antonio Pacheco
Executive Producer: John Costello
Associate Media Director: Diego Lastra
General Manager Media Interception: Scott Gassert
Executive Producer: Ezequiel Ortiz
Music/Audio: Personal Music
Compositor: Alexis Estiz
Producer: Carolina García
Edit House: Lucky Post
Editor: Logan Hefflefinger
Producer: Kendall Ann
Lucky-Post: Tim Nagle