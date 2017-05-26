×
Creativity Top 5: The Best Brand Ideas of the Week

By Published on .

In this week's episode, Peru and Sweden break new ground in tourism marketing, Elton John and Depeche Mode bring fresh thinking to music promotion, and a clever teenager "hires" advertising's famous icons for a school project.

Credits:

Elton John The Cut: Video Contest Results
Agency: AKQA
Production Company: Pulse Films

Visit Sweden: Sweden on Airbnb
Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Depeche Mode: Dave Gahan's Takeover Invitation
Agency: BBH - Los Angeles
Agency: Facebook Creative Shop
Worldwide Chief Creative Officer: Pelle Sjonell
Managing Director: Frances Great
Executive Creative Director: Zach Hilder
Business Development Director: Tom Murphy
Communication Planning Director: Lindsey Cummings
Senior Copywriter: Emily Rosen
Community Management: Carl Stevens
Community Management: Ale Rodriguez
Senior Designer: Gabbie Bautista
Facebook Creative Shop: Calle Sjonell
Artist Management: Jonathan Kessler
Artist Management: Alex Pollock
Assistant Manager: Ginny Song
Tour Publicist: Ginny Song
Web Development: Steve Manuel
Web Creative: Lauren Mullane

Peru: Suitcases of Peru
Agency: Tribal 121

Hannah Hightman: High School Yearbook Ads
Creative: Hannah Hightman

