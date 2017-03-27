Creativity Top 5: The Best Brand Ideas of the Past Week

Welcome to the Creativity Top 5. Each week, we'll present the best ideas in brand creativity -- and we're not just talking about traditional commercials and ads. In this space, you'll see the smartest moves in content, technology, entertainment, product development, PR, experiential and more -- all the genius ideas marketers and agencies have conceived to connect with consumers in meaningful, useful and entertaining ways.

This week, we feature "reboots" of famous pop culture hits; a pet food brand's devious strategy to encourage dog adoption; Toyota's smart outdoor campaign designed to sell cars and help the environment; and Zocdoc's clever method to improve its own customer service.

Credits:

Zocdoc "Patient-Powered Search"

Agency: Office of Baby

Executive Creative Director: Nathan Frank, Paul Caiozzo

Creative Director: Michael Hagos

Art Director: Kelsey Shang

Producer: Connor Hull

Developer: Scott Leisawitz

Comic Relief "'Love, Actually' Sequel Teaser"

Director: Richard Curtis

Domino's "Home for Pizza"

Agency: Crispin Porter + Bogusky

Director: Matt Lenski

Production Company: Arts & Sciences

Pedigree "Child Replacement Program"

Agency: Colenso BBDO

Production/Film Company: Exit Films

Director: Adam Gunser

Sound Design: Franklin Road

Media Agency: Starcom NZ