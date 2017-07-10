Meet the Plurals: Your Next Marketing Challenge

Thirteen-year-olds today are different than thirteen-year-olds from a decade ago. For one thing, they probably already have their first smartphone, and that fact alone changes the way they interact with their world.

Thirteen-year-olds are the tail end of the Plurals generation, the post-Millennial group born in the mid-1990s that account for one-fifth of the U.S. population. The name Plurals derives from the pluralistic society they were born into and in which they are growing up.

This spring, Turner Ignite conducted a joint study with RedPeak, a branding agency with a dedicated youth practice, to better understand the behaviors, attitudes and values of thirteen to twenty-one year olds. Using extensive qualitative and quantitative research, the study uncovered surprising insights into the definitive behaviors of Plurals and how they are unlike their Millennial predecessors.

Plurals are the most diverse group in U.S. history. Twenty percent of 13 to 15-year-olds in the Turner Ignite/RedPeak study declared themselves as something other than heterosexual. This group will also be the last Caucasian majority. Plurals are a fluid generation, sexually, racially, in their fandom, and through their varied social platform use. They want to discover who they are and what's next on their own terms.

These teens are not only cultural influencers, they control more than $44 billion in spending power. To reach and truly connect with this next generation, savvy marketers will need to rethink the rules of engagement and what types of content will most resonate. The Turner Ignite/RedPeak study found that while Millennials value brands that are socially minded, understand people their age and do good in the world, Plurals want to engage and consume brands that are cool, make them feel in control, listen to them and innovate. Most Plurals hold strong opinions and expect brands to as well. Seventy one percent of Plurals said they respect brands that take a stand on political or cultural issues in their advertising.