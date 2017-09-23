Everyday Moments that Matter: Anheuser-Busch InBev Finds Them on Twitter

This content is created by an Ad Age Publishing Partner. Find out more about this program.

Sharing a beer is one of America's favorite pastimes: it's how we watch the game, celebrate the end of a long work week, and relax on the porch with friends. Anheuser-Busch InBev understands that these moments matter to people, and want their beers to be top of mind when it's time to celebrate.

To connect with consumers when they're getting ready to kick back, ABI turned to Twitter to become part of the everyday conversation around these occasions as they happen.

"Beer is social and it's fun. We want to be a part of people's lives and their happy moments. Twitter is about all those live conversations," says Victoria Vaynberg, head of digital, U.S., Anheuser-Busch InBev. "The platform really bridges that gap for us because we're able to reach out and message those people at those right moments in their lives."