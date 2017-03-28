VIDEO: The Darker Side of Data

Most Popular

The relationship between consumers and their connected devices rests on a simple trade-off: devices provide convenience in exchange for users' data.

It's a simple give-and-take.

But a recent murder case in Arkansas showed just how unstable this relationship can be when Arkansas police ordered Amazon to turn over information collected from a murder suspect's Echo.

Amazon fought to keep the information private but the case begs the question: At what point does our appetite for convenience give way to our desire for privacy?

The answer may surprise you.