Meme of the Week: The Final Word (Please?) on Covfefe

By now you know how it all began: A little after midnight on Wednesday, May 31st, the President of the United States tweeted six words -- or five words plus ... something.

"Covfefe."

And that was it.

A typo? Secret code? Evidence of a stroke?

The president himself wasn't saying, but the Twittersphere was more than happy to speculate. Then people started using it in sentences. And of course they tried making a buck off of it.

And a certain someone, once again finding herself the target of Trump on Twitter, even used it twice in her tweet-back at the president.

But the final word on the word, or whatever it is, might come from CNN's Chris Cillizza. Covfefe, he wrote, was just more evidence of "a deeply isolated President who spends lots of time, particularly at night and in the early morning, watching TV and tweeting. That lack of discipline reveals that there is simply no one who can tell Trump 'no.'"

Mr. President, would you please put down the phone and stop tweeting?

We all know the answer to that.