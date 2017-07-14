Video: See Ad Age's 'High-Quality' Meme of the Week

So it turns out the president of the United States can exercise some restraint when it comes to Twitter.

As his son Donald Jr. got pulled deeper and deeper into the Russian collusion scandal, with The New York Times publishing a series of explosive, incriminating stories, the president went curiously silent on Twitter about Don Jr.'s predicament. For more than 48 hours. Which is an eternity in POTUS Twitter Time.

Sure, he tweeted about other stuff -- like the Olympics ... and his DAUGHTER ... but nada about his oldest boy.

And then, something even weirder happened. Watch the video.

By Simon Dumenco and David Hall