A super-duper LG Nano challenge and a radically red iPhone are top viral videos

The LG Nano Cell TV Super Match campaign is back, and on top of the heap, with another challenge to see which wins out: conventional TV (boo) or the LG Nano Cell's wider field-of-vision technology. This time, the super star is celeb-pro-footballer Kaká, who is stymied over and over by the supposed poor quality of a "conventional" screen as he kicks the soccer ball at giant electronic board. The kids gathered to watch him do his thing look almost as embarrassed for him as he does. But hey, don't blame him, blame the old-fashion tech.

As always, the view counts in the chart reflect both organic views, the sort of thing people envision when someone says "viral," and paid views, in which videos appear as ads in other content.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 LG Nano Cell Super Challenge 44% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 63,127,442 Spot last week 1 2 iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition 151% Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 20,119,399 Spot last week 3 3 Love Makes a Mom 70% Client Teleflora Agency NA Views this week 15,749,445 Spot last week 2 4 50 Cent Frosty is Back NEW Client Wendy's Agency NA Views this week 10,658,610 Spot last week NEW 5 Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich NEW Client Wendy's Agency NA Views this week 8,485,596 Spot last week NEW 6 Mother's Day Anthem NEW Client Edible Arrangements Agency NA Views this week 7,860,193 Spot last week NEW 7 Hey Google NA Client Google Agency NA Views this week 6,945,098 Spot last week Back on Chart 8 Dolby Cinematic Experience -26% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 5,744,017 Spot last week 4 9 Tiffany Haddish NEW Client Groupon Agency NA Views this week 4,368,857 Spot last week NEW 10 Essential Mist NEW Client Air Wick Agency NA Views this week 4,334,181 Spot last week NEW