A super-duper LG Nano challenge and a radically red iPhone are top viral videos

Published on .

The LG Nano Cell TV Super Match campaign is back, and on top of the heap, with another challenge to see which wins out: conventional TV (boo) or the LG Nano Cell's wider field-of-vision technology. This time, the super star is celeb-pro-footballer Kaká, who is stymied over and over by the supposed poor quality of a "conventional" screen as he kicks the soccer ball at giant electronic board. The kids gathered to watch him do his thing look almost as embarrassed for him as he does. But hey, don't blame him, blame the old-fashion tech.

As always, the view counts in the chart reflect both organic views, the sort of thing people envision when someone says "viral," and paid views, in which videos appear as ads in other content.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
LG Nano Cell Super Challenge
44%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week63,127,442
Spot last week1
2
iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
151%
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week20,119,399
Spot last week3
3
Love Makes a Mom
70%
ClientTeleflora
AgencyNA
Views this week15,749,445
Spot last week2
4
50 Cent Frosty is Back
NEW
ClientWendy's
AgencyNA
Views this week10,658,610
Spot last weekNEW
5
Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich
NEW
ClientWendy's
AgencyNA
Views this week8,485,596
Spot last weekNEW
6
Mother's Day Anthem
NEW
ClientEdible Arrangements
AgencyNA
Views this week7,860,193
Spot last weekNEW
7
Hey Google
NA
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week6,945,098
Spot last weekBack on Chart
8
Dolby Cinematic Experience
-26%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week5,744,017
Spot last week4
9
Tiffany Haddish
NEW
ClientGroupon
AgencyNA
Views this week4,368,857
Spot last weekNEW
10
Essential Mist
NEW
ClientAir Wick
AgencyNA
Views this week4,334,181
Spot last weekNEW
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


