Apple's trippy ad for the iPhoneX is all kinds of weird, plus more hits on our viral chart

With apologies to LG, which hits the No. 1 and 2 spots on the list—but has been there before—we're partial to two others. The first, "Hey Google," for the Google Assistant, stars John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in a super simple spot that shows how freakin' boring it is to search for a streaming title letter by letter via a remote. Dude, we've been there.
The second, "Animoji Taxi Driver" for Apple's iPhoneX, is so weirdly surreal what with its talking animated heads, gorgeous colors and driving beat of a song from Citizen Kane that if you haven't seen it, come on, get going. It's a click away.
As always, the view counts on our weekly Viral Video Chart reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.