Apple's trippy ad for the iPhoneX is all kinds of weird, plus more hits on our viral chart

An iPhoneX spot. Credit: Apple

With apologies to LG, which hits the No. 1 and 2 spots on the list—but has been there before—we're partial to two others. The first, "Hey Google," for the Google Assistant, stars John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in a super simple spot that shows how freakin' boring it is to search for a streaming title letter by letter via a remote. Dude, we've been there.

The second, "Animoji Taxi Driver" for Apple's iPhoneX, is so weirdly surreal what with its talking animated heads, gorgeous colors and driving beat of a song from Citizen Kane that if you haven't seen it, come on, get going. It's a click away.

As always, the view counts on our weekly Viral Video Chart reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 LG Innovation Story 219.76% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 38,692,184 Spot last week 2 2 LG Nano Cell Super Challenge -11.53% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 25,914,687 Spot last week 1 3 Heart of a Lio NEW Client Gatorade Agency TBWA/Chiat/Day Views this week 22,632,014 Spot last week NEW 4 Hey Google Back on Chart Client Google Agency NA Views this week 17,258,718 Spot last week Back on Chart 5 Business or Exploitation? NEW Client truth Agency NA Views this week 9,515,781 Spot last week NEW 6 The New 2018 CRETA 111.23% Client Hyundai Agency NA Views this week 9,436,693 Spot last week 9 7 Animoji Taxi Driver NEW Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 9,025,684 Spot last week NEW 8 #TakePleasureSeriously Back on Chart Client Magnum Agency NA Views this week 7,413,333 Spot last week Back on Chart 9 Mazda6 Anthem NEW Client Mazda Agency NA Views this week 5,634,426 Spot last week NEW 10 Meet iPhone X Back on Chart Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 5,140,009 Spot last week Back on Chart