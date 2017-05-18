Big Tech Dominates Viral Video Chart

Three big tech companies muscle their way onto this week's video chart, with Google ("Answers Made Easy"), Pandora ("Sounds Like You") and Amazon ("Amazon App") claiming three of the top five slots. Other notable entries were Budweiser's Derek Jeter tribute "#ThisBudsFor2" at No. 1 followed by Hyundai's epic mini-film "Shackleton's Return," dropping to No. 2 from last week.
The rankings, as always, reflect not only "organic" views initiated by consumers who want to watch the clips but paid views that surface as pre-roll or other ad placements online. See who else rounds out the top 10 below.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.