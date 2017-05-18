×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Big Tech Dominates Viral Video Chart

Published on .

Three big tech companies muscle their way onto this week's video chart, with Google ("Answers Made Easy"), Pandora ("Sounds Like You") and Amazon ("Amazon App") claiming three of the top five slots. Other notable entries were Budweiser's Derek Jeter tribute "#ThisBudsFor2" at No. 1 followed by Hyundai's epic mini-film "Shackleton's Return," dropping to No. 2 from last week.

The rankings, as always, reflect not only "organic" views initiated by consumers who want to watch the clips but paid views that surface as pre-roll or other ad placements online. See who else rounds out the top 10 below.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
#ThisBudsFor2
NEW
Budweiser
NA
Views this week: 24,227,108
Spot last week: NEW
2
Shackleton's Return
1%
NA
Views this week: 14,510,508
Spot last week: 1
3
Answers Made Easy 2017
NEW
NA
Views this week: 11,914,823
Spot last week: NEW
4
Sounds Like You
NEW
Pandora
NA
Views this week: 10,632,107
Spot last week: NEW
5
Amazon App
-20%
Amazon
NA
Views this week: 6,284,096
Spot last week: 2
6
Flavor Explosion
NEW
NA
Views this week: 5,665,743
Spot last week: NEW
7
Extra Crispy Colonel
Back on Chart
KFC
Wieden + Kennedy (Portland)
Views this week: 5,289,637
Spot last week: Back on Chart
8
Celebrate Every MOMent
NEW
1-800Flowers.com
NA
Views this week: 5,180,253
Spot last week: NEW
9
FlexWash
NEW
NA
Views this week: 4,720,510
Spot last week: NEW
10
Chris Evans Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room
Back on Chart
Omaze
NA
Views this week: 4,437,608
Spot last week: Back on Chart
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
In this article:
Most Popular