'Dadvertisements' Go Viral on Week of Father's Day

It's fitting that two Father's Day-inspired "dadvertisements" managed to crack this week's viral video list. They did not, however, claim the top spot, which belongs to Samsung's "Technical School" for the third consective week.

"Technical School" had over 18 million views in the week through Sunday, according to Visible Measures, which counts both "organic" views -- those initiated by consumers -- and paid ads.

"#LoveYourDad," a McDonald's ad from the Philippines, claimed second place, with over 14 million views. Leo Burnett Manila produced the spot, continuing its popular work for McDonald's abroad.

The other Father's Day-inspired spot, "Coach Dad," tells the story of a family separated because of a son's Leukemia treatment. Canadian airline company West Jet teamed with the Ronald McDonald House to bring the family, and the boy's hockey team, back together.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Samsung Technical School 32% Samsung NA Views this week: 18,491,624 Spot last week: 1 2 #LoveYouDad NEW McDonald's Leo Burnett Manila Views this week: 14,741,434 Spot last week: NEW 3 Chris Evans Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room -4% Omaze NA Views this week: 11,012,771 Spot last week: 2 4 This is Google Home NEW Google NA Views this week: 10,690,600 Spot last week: NEW 5 Coach Dad NEW WestJet NA Views this week: 7,451,439 Spot last week: NEW 6 Debate This NEW Nike Wieden + Kennedy Portland Views this week: 7,052,464 Spot last week: NEW 7 LG G6 x Life's Good When You Back on Chart LG NA Views this week: 6,964,664 Spot last week: Back on Chart 8 Astronaut Film Back on Chart LG NA Views this week: 6,726,938 Spot last week: Back on Chart 9 1 Million & Lady Million NEW Paco Rabanne Mazarine Mlle No Views this week: 6,589,076 Spot last week: NEW 10 Amazon App -19% Amazon NA Views this week: 6,182,539 Spot last week: 6