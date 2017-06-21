'Dadvertisements' Go Viral on Week of Father's Day

It's fitting that two Father's Day-inspired "dadvertisements" managed to crack this week's viral video list. They did not, however, claim the top spot, which belongs to Samsung's "Technical School" for the third consective week.
"Technical School" had over 18 million views in the week through Sunday, according to Visible Measures, which counts both "organic" views -- those initiated by consumers -- and paid ads.
"#LoveYourDad," a McDonald's ad from the Philippines, claimed second place, with over 14 million views. Leo Burnett Manila produced the spot, continuing its popular work for McDonald's abroad.
The other Father's Day-inspired spot, "Coach Dad," tells the story of a family separated because of a son's Leukemia treatment. Canadian airline company West Jet teamed with the Ronald McDonald House to bring the family, and the boy's hockey team, back together.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.